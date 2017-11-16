J Hus’ incredible debut London headline show, in photos

J Hus finally played his first ever London gig last night (November 16), with a triumphant homecoming show that saw him rattling through debut album ‘Common Sense’ and collaborating with some of grime’s leading lights.

Before the Stratford born star arrives on the O2 Academy Brixton stage, there’s already a sense that this homecoming is going to be something quite special. Despite not being due to arrive on stage for another 45 minutes, the iconic London venue is already packed to the rafters with a celebratory crowd that can’t wait to witness the 21-year-old’s first ever show in the capital.

Fittingly, it comes in the same week that Form 696 was finally scrapped – which means that J Hus is incredibly determined to show the capital what they’ve been missing. That determination manifests itself in the form of a huge arrival onstage, which sees him emerging from a giant fisherman’s hat while four Mercedes Benz adorn the side of stage with their lights blazing. The massive production values are a huge statement of intent, and one that he entirely justifies throughout a storming 80 minute set.

There’s sheer hysteria halfway through too as Krept and Konan make a guest appearance to perform duet ’Get A Stack’, which is immediately followed by Dave’s arrival on stage for ‘Samantha’. And as the show draws to a close, it’s ‘Did You See’ which finally brings the curtain down in a blaze of ticker-tape fuelled glory. All considered, it’s a complete triumph in a venue that already seems too small to hold in his mercurial talents. Bigger rooms and bigger crowds surely await, and it’s totally deserved.