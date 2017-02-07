Kanye West’s 25 Best Songs

13 /25

13. Lost In The World (2010)

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon was Yeezy’s big new collaborator on ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’. His music features most heavily in this melodic ‘Woods’-sampling song, with Kanye facing bewildering demons and echoing MJ’s use of Soul Makossa

Most Kanye bars: “You’re my heaven, you’re my hell/You’re my freedom, you’re my jail”

Credit: 1996-98 AccuSoft Inc., All right