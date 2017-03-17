3 /10

“You’re strongest at your most vulnerable”

Loyle Carner

London rapper, spokesman for ADHD sufferers

“It’s of the utmost importance that we talk about these things. Me and my friends are opening up to each other a lot more. Being there for your mates and them being there for you is where it all starts. The idea of ‘being weak’ if you’re emotional is just not true. “When you’re at your most vulnerable, that’s when you’re at your bravest and strongest. As soon as you say, ‘This is how I feel,’ someone is going to say, ‘Yes, I feel the same.’ Just find someone you can open up to – be it a counsellor, a friend, a relative, just someone you can trust.”