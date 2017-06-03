The 1975 at Madison Square Garden

10 images

The band are nearing the end of their run in support of 'I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It'

Big things have always come The 1975‘s way, but they don’t come much bigger than headlining a sold out Madison Square Garden. The iconic New York venue played host to the Wilmslow band on Thursday (June 1) and, as you’d expect, they rose to the challenge mightily.

Ever champions of new artists, they brought fellow Mancunians Pale Waves along for the ride, who can now lay claim to their first ever New York show being at the Garden. Impressive stuff. Even more impressive were The 1975 themselves, well into their stride on their arena reign and getting perfectly in gear to end the campaign around their ambitious second album ‘I Like It When You Sleep For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It’ at July’s Latitude Festival in style.