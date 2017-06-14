7 images

Anita Pallenberg, actress, fashion icon and muse of The Rolling Stones has passed away, aged 70. Pallenberg acted frequently throughout the ’60s and ’70s – even appearing alongside Mick Jagger in steamy art-house drama Performance and dated Keith Richards for over a decade. She also became one of the leading fashion figures at the time, which often forced Richards to borrow some of her finest outfits. Here’s seven pictures of the late actress looking totally iconic.