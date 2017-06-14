Anita Pallenberg, actress, fashion icon and muse of The Rolling Stones has passed away, aged 70. Pallenberg acted frequently throughout the ’60s and ’70s – even appearing alongside Mick Jagger in steamy art-house drama Performance and dated Keith Richards for over a decade. She also became one of the leading fashion figures at the time, which often forced Richards to borrow some of her finest outfits. Here’s seven pictures of the late actress looking totally iconic.
Anita Pallenberg with Brian Jones
The actress first met Brian Jones in Munich in 1965, aged 21. The pair were together for two years before their split in 1967.
Anita Pallenberg with Keith Richards
Soon after their breakup, Pallenberg became close with Keith Richards and were in a relationship which lasted for over a decade.
Anita Pallenberg with Keith Richards and Mick Jagger
In his autobiography Life, Richards confirmed that Pallenberg had a brief affair with bandmate with Mick Jagger while the pair filmed Performance.
Anita Pallenberg with Marianne Faithful
In the ’60s, Pallenberg became close friends with Jagger’s then-girlfriend Marianne Faithful – with the pair remaining friends throughout their lives
Anita Pallenberg with son Marlon
Pallenberg and Richards had three children together, Marlon (pictured), Dandelion Angela and Tara Jo Jo.
Anita Pallenberg in London
As well as being a big influence on the lives of The Stones, she is credited with singing backing vocals on “Sympathy For The Devil’
Anita Pallenberg modelling in September 2016
Pallenberg remained a influential figure throughout her life, and was pictured here modelling at London Fashion Week in September 2016