Let’s all remember the rubbish time Alex Turner had at the 2007 Ivor Novellos

Sam Moore
By
10 images

The Arctic Monkeys frontman turned up solo to the songwriters' awards bash a decade ago today (May 24) to accept Best Album for 'Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not'

Credit: Getty

10 years ago today, Arctic Monkeys received yet another accolade for their still-excellent debut album ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’, with the band victorious in the ‘Best Album’ category at the 2007 Ivor Novello Awards. But Alex Turner, it seems, was left high and dry by his bandmates at the prestigious songwriters’ London bash – and, as these rather brilliant archive photos attest, he wasn’t afraid to show his displeasure at having to be an active part of that year’s schmooze-fest…

But where’s Helders? Cookie? O’Malley? Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 9 of 10

But where’s Helders? Cookie? O’Malley?

A genuine quote from the Ivors saw Turner admitting it was “much more embarrassing” to collect an award without his bandmates. “Whenever we’ve won things in the past, we’ve always just walked up here and mouthed off. We’ve always neglected to thank anybody so I would like to thank everybody now.”

Image credit: Getty