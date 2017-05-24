Let’s all remember the rubbish time Alex Turner had at the 2007 Ivor Novellos

The Arctic Monkeys frontman turned up solo to the songwriters' awards bash a decade ago today (May 24) to accept Best Album for 'Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not'
10 years ago today, Arctic Monkeys received yet another accolade for their still-excellent debut album ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’, with the band victorious in the ‘Best Album’ category at the 2007 Ivor Novello Awards. But Alex Turner, it seems, was left high and dry by his bandmates at the prestigious songwriters’ London bash – and, as these rather brilliant archive photos attest, he wasn’t afraid to show his displeasure at having to be an active part of that year’s schmooze-fest…
Here’s Alex, everyone!
Clearly delighted to a) be forced to attend the Ivor Novellos on his ones and b) have a camera shoved in his face upon arrival, Alex’s night was evidently off to a flyer from the very start.
C’mon, where’s that smile?
“Still,” Alex is thinking here. “It’s rather gratifying to have my art honoured in this manner. Plus, if I play my cards right, I might get to meet The Magic Numbers!”
It’s all about networking
Here’s the then-21-year-old posing with The Daily Mirror’s former ‘3am’ columnists Caroline Hedley and Eva Simpson. One for the family album, no?
Just one more, Alex?
“Enough with the photocalls already, Romeo Stodart won’t hang around here forever!”
Victory!
Crowned as the writers of ‘Best Album’, Alex is seen here proudly holding aloft his trophy. But hold on, who’s this making all that noise in the corner?
Why, it’s The Feeling!
The lads are here, everybody! Look at them all, the lads. Such lads. Sing us that song you do, lads. Lads? Lads!
The competition is on
“If the lads from The Feeling can crack a smile, than so can I… wait, Romeo – don’t go just yet!”
From happiness to despair
“Shit. My once chance to meet Romeo Stodart from The Magic Numbers. Gone.”
But where’s Helders? Cookie? O’Malley?
A genuine quote from the Ivors saw Turner admitting it was “much more embarrassing” to collect an award without his bandmates. “Whenever we’ve won things in the past, we’ve always just walked up here and mouthed off. We’ve always neglected to thank anybody so I would like to thank everybody now.”
What a night, eh Alex?
No, not really.