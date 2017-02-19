Bands 4 Refugees gave us hope for the future with their flawless covers performance at the VO5 NME Awards 2017

The indie supergroup turned in a big performance at the ceremony last night (February 15)

On Wednesday night, some of indiest finest stars banded together to raise awareness and funds for Help Refugees. With a line-up that featured Charli XCX, Pixie Geldof, Years & Years’ Olly Alexander, Peace’s Harry and Sam Koisser and Dom Boyce, Swim Deep’s Austin Williams, Slaves’ Isaac Holman, Black Honey’s Izzy Phillips and Circa Waves’ Joe Falconer, the group used a rousing rendition of a classic track to encourage people to donate to the cause.

Help Refugees was formed in 2015 and is trying to help solve the refugee crisis currently ongoing in Europe and Syria. Bands 4 Refugees first performed together over three shows in December 2016, when Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell put together a group to play pop covers in aid of the charity. Text REFU to 70700 to donate £5.