Bands 4 Refugees gave us hope for the future with their flawless covers performance at the VO5 NME Awards 2017

The indie supergroup turned in a big performance at the ceremony last night (February 15)
On Wednesday night, some of indiest finest stars banded together to raise awareness and funds for Help Refugees. With a line-up that featured Charli XCX, Pixie Geldof, Years & Years’ Olly Alexander, Peace’s Harry and Sam Koisser and Dom Boyce, Swim Deep’s Austin Williams, Slaves’ Isaac Holman, Black Honey’s Izzy Phillips and Circa Waves’ Joe Falconer, the group used a rousing rendition of a classic track to encourage people to donate to the cause.
Help Refugees was formed in 2015 and is trying to help solve the refugee crisis currently ongoing in Europe and Syria. Bands 4 Refugees first performed together over three shows in December 2016, when Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell put together a group to play pop covers in aid of the charity. Text REFU to 70700 to donate £5.
The band were introduced on stage by MIA, herself a former refugee. “It really sucks to be talking about people that need help, even though we have to,” she said.
After a short video showed the audience and those watching on the Facebook Live stream some of the work Help Refugees do and the people they help, the supergroup took up their positions on stage.
As the big screens in the room showed details of how to donate, Bands 4 Refugees played a cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter’.
The musicians donned t-shirts emblazoned with the slogan “choose love”, which are available as part of Help Refugees winter campaign.
Charli XCX and Olly Alexander shared vocal duties with Pixie Geldof, Izzy Phillips and Harry Koisser during the performance.
Harry Koisser took over organisational duties from Wolf Alice’s Ellie Rowsell, who is currently in LA working on the band’s second album.
The band had guests dancing on chairs during their performance, while Skepta danced all the way back to his set as he returned from backstage.
You can still donate to Help Refugees by texting REFU to 70700 to give £5 or by visiting their website.
