The best live photos from Governors Ball 2017, from Bleachers to Wu-Tang Clan

22 images

The New York festival was packed with killer sets from the likes of Bleachers, Charli XCX, Lorde, Phoenix, Skepta and more

This weekend (June 2-4), 150,000 of New York and beyond’s biggest music fans headed across the East River to Randall’s Island for three days of excellent live music. Now in its sixth year, Governors Ball has quite a reputation for booking killer line-ups with the likes of Kanye West, The Strokes, Beck, Kings Of Leon, Skrillex, Björk, Lana Del Rey and many more all having graced the festival with their presence in the past.

This year saw Chance The Rapper, Phoenix and Tool headline, while the rest of the bill was just as eclectic and exciting. Whether you’re into anthemic indie-pop like Bleachers, bold rap like Childish Gambino or bruising riffs like Royal Blood‘s, there was something for everyone. NME was down there to catch all the action, which you can relive or witness for the first time in these awesome live photos.