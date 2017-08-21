Caleb played NME HQ for his Emerging Artists Project gig.
Earlier this year Thatchers Haze and NME joined forced to launch The Emerging Artists Project.
With over 500 entries, it was the Dublin-based Caleb Kunle who was crowned the winner.
Caleb headed to the studio to record his new EP ‘Eden’ with mentor Murkage Dave, and on Friday he played a gig at NME HQ to celebrate the EP’s launch.
Here’s what happened.
The calm before the storm
The stage was set at a transformed NME HQ for Caleb’s gig later in the evening.
The Emerging Artist Project
The gig was the launch of Caleb’s new EP ‘Eden’, which he recorded with Murkage Dave after winning the Thatchers Haze x NME Emerging Artist Project.
Liquid confidence
The army of punters enjoyed a Thatchers Haze before the show.
Caleb arrives
Our competition winner bounded on stage and launched into an energetic performance.
Our own piece of ‘Eden’
The singer-songwriter captivated with his soulful performance…
Good vibes only
…and the crowd were loving the show.
EP well and truly launched
The stunning set featured tracks ‘Seul’ and ‘Boogieman’, as well as the titular ‘Eden’.
Just bro-ing out
Caleb thanked his band, before getting the crowd on their feet with the club ready ‘Life Online’.
All good things must come to an end
Caleb thanked the enraptured crowd for coming out.
A star already
After the show Caleb took the time to write a few messages for the crowd.