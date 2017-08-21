10 images

Caleb played NME HQ for his Emerging Artists Project gig.

Earlier this year Thatchers Haze and NME joined forced to launch The Emerging Artists Project.

With over 500 entries, it was the Dublin-based Caleb Kunle who was crowned the winner.

Get Caleb Kunle merch on the NME Merch Store

Caleb headed to the studio to record his new EP ‘Eden’ with mentor Murkage Dave, and on Friday he played a gig at NME HQ to celebrate the EP’s launch.

Here’s what happened.