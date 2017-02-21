Biffy Clyro’s War Child gig in pictures

The rock heroes supported themselves at Shepherd's Bush Empire
Aware that Paul Weller had supported Richard Hawley at one of the earlier War Child gigs for Brits Week – a series of shows in which huge names play special tiny one-off shows for the charity – fans waiting eagerly to hear who might be supporting Biffy Clyro at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire last night (February 20) were in for a shock when the support act turned out to be… early Biffy Clyro. Here’s how the evening played out…
When asked who they wanted to support them at their War Child gig, Biffy reportedly said “ourselves”. So early doors fans were treated to an eight-song set culled from Biffy’s first three albums ‘Blackened Sky’, ‘The Vertigo Of Bliss’ and ‘Infinity Land’.
Biffy then took to the stage for their second set, cracking into ‘Wolves Of Winter’, the lead single from their latest album ‘Ellipses’, and fan favourite ‘Living Is A Problem Because Everything Dies’, the sound of being assaulted in an alleyway by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
