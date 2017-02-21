Biffy Clyro’s War Child gig in pictures

The rock heroes supported themselves at Shepherd's Bush Empire

Aware that Paul Weller had supported Richard Hawley at one of the earlier War Child gigs for Brits Week – a series of shows in which huge names play special tiny one-off shows for the charity – fans waiting eagerly to hear who might be supporting Biffy Clyro at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire last night (February 20) were in for a shock when the support act turned out to be… early Biffy Clyro. Here’s how the evening played out…

Pictures by Jamie MacMillan – Twitter (@jamiemacphotos), Facebook (@jamiemacmillanphotos), Instagram (@jamie_macmillan_photos)