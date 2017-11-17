Big albums to get excited about in 2018

As Christmas approaches, so album releases for this year are slowing down to the bare minimum of festive themed records, greatest hits collections and the odd big name record. Just because the music world is taking a little break doesn’t mean there’s nothing to get excited about, though. Next year already looks set to be embarrassingly good, quite frankly, with some major new releases already on the cards. Let us guide you through some of the biggest and most exciting albums confirmed, expected or just anticipated to be gifted to us in 2018.

Manic Street Preachers – ‘Resistance Is Futile’

When’s it out? April 6
What’s on it? “Widescreen melancholia”, apparently.
What have they said about it? A statement accompanying the record’s announcement said: “The main themes of ‘Resistance is Futile’ are memory and loss; forgotten history; confused reality and art as a hiding place and inspiration. It’s obsessively melodic – in many ways referencing both the naive energy of ‘Generation Terrorists’ and the orchestral sweep of ‘Everything Must Go’.”

Charli XCX – ‘TBA’

When’s it out? TBA
What’s on it? We’d expect massive single ‘Boys’ to be on there, but the tracklist is still under wraps.
What has she said about it? “I’m not going to touch the album until two months before it’s going to come out, because if I started working on it again I would probably write another four albums.”

Fall Out Boy – ‘MANIA’

When’s it out? January 19
What’s on it? The Britney Spears-referencing ‘Young And Menace’, and the electro-rock of ‘Champion’.
What have they said about it? “Sonically, we are sewing multiple eras of – both our own band and own influences – together in a way that is completely new to us through both the production and writing process.” – Pete Wentz

Peace – ‘TBA’

When’s it out? TBA
What’s on it? The band have yet to confirm any details, but they’ve been playing three new songs live of late – ‘Kindness Is The New Rock’n’Roll’, ‘When You Were Young’ and ‘Mental Head’.
What have they said about it? “It’s definitely like no record I’ve heard before. It doesn’t sound like anything that I can put my finger on – which is a good thing but it’s a scary thing as well.” – Harry Koisser

My Bloody Valentine – ‘TBA’

When’s it out? TBA
What’s on it? There are no precise details confirmed, but the band have said it will likely be seven or eight tracks, and clock in at 40 minutes.
What have they said about it? “In some respects, some of it is a bit straightforward. The MBV album that we did in 2013 feels more meandery and not as concise. This one is like if somebody took that and dropped some acid on it or created a dimensional clash or something. It’s more all over the place… The record I am making now is not so much about death and change as freedom of the soul.” – Kevin Shields

Vampire Weekend – ‘Mitsubishi Macchiato’

When’s it out? TBA
What’s on it? “Quite a cast characters”, according to frontman Ezra Koenig.
What have they said about it? “I wanted to do something that at least has elements of spring time you know because life has to keep going.” – Ezra Koenig

Interpol – ‘TBA’

When’s it out? TBA
What’s on it? They’ve been playing a new song ‘Real Life’ at their recent ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ anniversary gigs, so that seems a shoe-in for inclusion.
What have they said about it? Drummer Sam Fogarino told Pitchfork Radio they were working on “fist in the air arena rock ballads, all the way”.

Bastille – ‘TBA’

When’s it out? TBA 
What’s on it? “Middle-of-the-night torch songs” with “slightly nostalgic rave beats from the Fatboy Slim, Prodigy era”, apparently.
What have they said about it? “Sometimes it’s necessary for your sanity to hone in on the things that you love and the people you enjoy hanging out with. It’s going to be a much more intimate, probably slightly more inward looking and fun record. It’s an apocalyptic party record.” – Dan Smith

The 1975 – ‘Music For Cars’

When’s it out? TBA, but possibly June 1.
What’s on it? A song called ‘Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America’, according to Matty Healy’s Instagram.
What have they said about it? “Our first three albums are the story of a person; it’s always kind of been my story. It spanned adolescence to maturity, success and trying to mediate the two, and the third one is where we are now. “I haven’t really decided the statement of where we are now yet. It’s sort of difficult to understand the present.” – Matty Healy

Julian Casablancas & The Voidz – ‘TBA’

When’s it out? Early 2018
What’s on it? Expect addictive new song ‘Wink’ to feature, as well as the fresh cuts aired on their recent South American tour.
What have they said about it? “It’s sounding more sleek and polished, but it’s still futuristic prison-jazz.” – Julian Casablancas

MGMT – ‘Little Dark Age’

When’s it out? TBA
What’s on it? Gothy comeback single ‘Little Dark Age’ is the only confirmed track so far, but expect ‘When You Die’ and ‘Me And Michael’, which were part of the band’s summer setlists, to feature too.
What have they said about it? “We felt like we had reached a flow, it was the sort of chemistry, the kind of magic feeling we had when we started the band.” – Ben Goldwasser

The Vaccines – ‘TBA’

When’s it out? TBA
What’s on it? They aired three glossy tracks from the record over the summer – ‘Surfing In The Sky’, ‘Your Love Is My Favourite Band’, ‘Rolling Stones’.
What have they said about it? “It sort of builds on the musicality of ‘English Graffiti’, but I think there’s a lot more of spirit and energy from ‘What Did You Expect…’ [It’s about] sex and love, and love lost.” – Justin Young

