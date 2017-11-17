When’s it out? TBA

What’s on it? There are no precise details confirmed, but the band have said it will likely be seven or eight tracks, and clock in at 40 minutes.

What have they said about it? “In some respects, some of it is a bit straightforward. The MBV album that we did in 2013 feels more meandery and not as concise. This one is like if somebody took that and dropped some acid on it or created a dimensional clash or something. It’s more all over the place… The record I am making now is not so much about death and change as freedom of the soul.” – Kevin Shields