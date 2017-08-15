The story of Boardmasters 2017 in photos

Larry Bartleet
By
17 images

A perfect weekend mix of sun, surf and music in Cornwall

Boardmasters Festival 2017 took place this weekend (August 9-13), bringing its unique mix of surfing and live music across two sites in Newquay under the Cornish sun. Here’s what went down.

Boardmasters 2017 Two Door Cinema Club
Image credit: ALEX RAWSON/Boardmasters/Press

It’s Two Door!

Headlining the festivities on the first night were Two Door Cinema Club, bringing out the disco vibes of their latest album ‘Gameshow’ as well as classics like ‘Undercover Martyn’ and ‘Something Good Can Work’. Frontman Alex Trimble was sporting a pretty slick new haircut too.

Boardmasters 2017 Loyle Carner
Image credit: nosa malcolm/Boardmasters/Press

Stay Loyle

Loyle Carner took over the Main Stage next, delivering a huge set drawn from his Mercury shortlisted debut album ‘Yesterday’s Gone’. “There are a lot more people than I thought were gonna come today,” he said. “You lot are ridiculous. Thanks for moving with us like this.”

Boardmasters 2017 Fickle Friends
Hello Fickle Friends

Here’s a shot of the brilliant Brighton indie-pop five-piece chilling on Sunday. The same day, they played a huge set over at the Land of Saints, playing their crowd established tunes like ‘Swim’ and ‘Hello’ and giving live debuts to the sweetest stuff from their ‘Glue’ EP: ‘Vanilla’ and ‘Sugar’.

Boardmasters 2017 Stormzy
Image credit: ALEX RAWSON/Boardmasters/Press

Storm’s coming

Meanwhile over on the main stage, Stormzy was starting a festival-stealing set prior to headliners Alt-J. As the enormous crowd moshed away he pulled out his work on Lethal Bizzle’s ‘Fester Skank’ and ‘Dude’, Solo 45’s ‘Feed Em To The Lions’, and Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ – plus a load of ace stuff from his Number One debut album ‘Gang Signs and Prayer’.

Boardmasters 2017 Stormzy
Image credit: Jack Foster/Boardmasters/Press

The throng

Vibing off the crowd – his “energy crew”, shown beautifully here in this drone-shot pic – didn’t stop Stormzy from preventing the huge mass from hurting themselves. He pulled up during ‘Wickedskengman 4’ to stop the crush at the barriers, saying: “We got a turnout, but we can’t have people getting hurt at the front.” Too right.

Boardmasters 2017 Alt-J
Image credit: Jack Foster/Boardmasters/Press

Triangle formation

When Sunday headliners Alt-J took to the stage, energy was at peak levels. The 2012 Mercury Prize winners wove in new cuts from third album ‘Relaxer’ into their setlist, bringing the likes of ‘Hit Me Like That Snare’ and ‘Deadcrush’ to bassy life, while classics like ‘Matilda’ and ‘Tesselate’ had the Sunday crowd singing their hearts out to close the festival for another year. Until next time, Newquay…