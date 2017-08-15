When Sunday headliners Alt-J took to the stage, energy was at peak levels. The 2012 Mercury Prize winners wove in new cuts from third album ‘Relaxer’ into their setlist, bringing the likes of ‘Hit Me Like That Snare’ and ‘Deadcrush’ to bassy life, while classics like ‘Matilda’ and ‘Tesselate’ had the Sunday crowd singing their hearts out to close the festival for another year. Until next time, Newquay…