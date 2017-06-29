Boy Better Know’s game-changing Glastonbury set in photos

The premier grime crew proved why grime is having a moment with their headline set on Glastonbury's Other Stage on Sunday night (June 26)
Grime’s resurgence over the last couple of years has now reached peak levels. While its stars have individually been busy racking up awards, chart-topping singles and albums, and selling out increasingly impressive venues across the globe, Sunday night (June 26) at Glastonbury saw OG crew Boy Better Know come together to help showcase each other’s star power.
Whether you watched it unravel in front of your eyes at Worthy Farm or just on the BBC coverage from the comfort of home, you’ll know it felt like a big moment for a genre that’s already dominating the music scene, both in the UK and abroad. It was one of those performances that you’ll want to remember for a very long time – aid your memory with these stunning shots from the set.
The grime crew walked onstage to Thin Lizzy’s ‘The Boys Are Back In Town’, with JME launching into ‘Don’t @ Me’ immediately after.
The set came one year after BBK made an early afternoon appearance on the Pyramid Stage.
Wiley also made an appearance, namechecking his friend and collaborator Skepta on ‘Can’t Go Wrong’.
Skepta dominated the set and continuously referred to the audience as his “energy crew”.
Pyrotechnics lit up the stage throughout the fiery set as BBK’s members, including Jammer and Frisco, took it in turns to perform their own tracks.
The group also dropped collaborative tracks like ‘Too Many Man’ into the headline performance.
Skepta also took the time to show his appreciation for the crowd, calling them “fucking legends” and telling them “fucking love you lot”.
The set came to a huge end with a version of Solo 45’s ‘Feed Em To The Lions’, sending energy levels soaring for one last time.