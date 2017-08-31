Burning Man 2017: check out the pics from the wildest festival on earth

Burning Man festival began a few days ago and thousands have descended onto the Black Rock Desert in Nevada for the maddest festival of the year.
Taking place for nine days, from August 27 to September 4, punters get to join in the creation of Black Rock City, a vanishing settlement which the festival bills as: “a temporary metropolis dedicated to community, art, self-expression and self-reliance.”
This year festival goers are having to brave a huge dust storm, with many attendees being forced to wear masks to protect themselves; but even this couldn’t stop them indulging in a good time.
Here are the best photos so far…
Last minute arrangements are made on the playa as Burning Man readies to open its gates.
Burners make adjustments to artwork ahead of the festival.
A mutant vehicle shaped like a Hasselblad camera rolls through the playa as the festival begins.
A mutant vehicle rolls through the playa.
Burners gather around the Tree of Ténéré – a huge climable tree with 25,000 LED leaves.
People congregate around the festival’s namesake – the burning man. The effigy will be burnt on Saturday.
Burners hold a lantern procession at sunset.
One of the many eclectic art installations – a wheel of skeletons.
Punters gather around a mobile DJ sound bus.
Burners look out at a massive sheep-shaped art car.
Festival-goers cruise across the desert in a pirate ship