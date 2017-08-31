Burning Man 2017: check out the pics from the wildest festival on earth

11 images

Burning Man festival began a few days ago and thousands have descended onto the Black Rock Desert in Nevada for the maddest festival of the year.

Taking place for nine days, from August 27 to September 4, punters get to join in the creation of Black Rock City, a vanishing settlement which the festival bills as: “a temporary metropolis dedicated to community, art, self-expression and self-reliance.”

This year festival goers are having to brave a huge dust storm, with many attendees being forced to wear masks to protect themselves; but even this couldn’t stop them indulging in a good time.

Here are the best photos so far…