Can’t go wrong: Wiley backs up his Outstanding Contribution To Music award with stellar VO5 NME Awards 2017 set

The Godfather of grime celebrated winning the prize with a striking performance

Wiley continued a brilliant year following the release of his career-best album ‘Godfather’ and his first Top 10 record with a very special prize. He followed in the footsteps of the likes of The Cribs, Elbow and PJ Harvey by picking up the award for Outstanding Contribution To Music – only the seventh artist to be awarded the accolade.

The award recognises the impact Wiley has had on the grime scene and beyond. He invented the genre as part of Roll Deep back in the early noughties and has been an ever-present innovator in the scene since.