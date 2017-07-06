The best pictures from the opening night of NME and BFI present: CineJam supported by Zig-Zag

17 images

Glorious weather, roof-top panoramic views of the capital and a live music + film combo - what better way to spend a summer's evening?

Last night (July 5), NME and BFI’s CineJam supported by Zig-Zag kicked off its festival of live music and cinema with a sun-kissed opening night in south London.

Taking place at the Rooftop Film Club on the top floor of Peckham’s illustrious Bussey Building, the unique event has been curated by Bastille – with the band hand-picking both the live acts and the classic films on show.

CineJam got off to the perfect start on a glorious evening yesterday with a mesmerising performance from the hotly-tipped London three-piece Jagara, who wowed the sold-out crowd with their arresting, synth-driven sound. The night was then rounded off with a rooftop screening of the Coen Brothers’ excellent O Brother, Where Art Thou? as the sun set on the capital.

Check out the best pictures from the opening night of CineJam below, and be sure to get yourself along to a night of music and film at CineJam in the coming weeks – the full schedule of events can be found here.