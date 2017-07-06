The best pictures from the opening night of NME and BFI present: CineJam supported by Zig-Zag

Glorious weather, roof-top panoramic views of the capital and a live music + film combo - what better way to spend a summer's evening?
Last night (July 5), NME and BFI’s CineJam supported by Zig-Zag kicked off its festival of live music and cinema with a sun-kissed opening night in south London.
Taking place at the Rooftop Film Club on the top floor of Peckham’s illustrious Bussey Building, the unique event has been curated by Bastille – with the band hand-picking both the live acts and the classic films on show.
CineJam got off to the perfect start on a glorious evening yesterday with a mesmerising performance from the hotly-tipped London three-piece Jagara, who wowed the sold-out crowd with their arresting, synth-driven sound. The night was then rounded off with a rooftop screening of the Coen Brothers’ excellent O Brother, Where Art Thou? as the sun set on the capital.
Check out the best pictures from the opening night of CineJam below, and be sure to get yourself along to a night of music and film at CineJam in the coming weeks – the full schedule of events can be found here.
CineJam is go – and the sun is out!
Conditions were perfect for a night of outdoor live music and film – sunglasses were essential.
Jagara are here!
The London three-piece were the opening act at this year’s CineJam – here the sisters are, checking out the deckchairs prior to the screening of ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’.
Good vibes only
The atmosphere builds ahead of Jagara’s performance.
Drinks, chatter and plenty of views
Punters soaked up the atmosphere as the evening progressed.
But seriously, those views…
An added bonus of CineJam is its prime panoramic location – perfect for selfie aficionados.
Jagara hit the stage
The three-piece dazzled those in attendance, leaving everyone eager to hear more from the much-hyped outfit.
Having a ball on stage
It was smiles all round as the band clearly enjoyed this rather unique gig.
Bastille-approved
The London quartet’s Kyle Simmons very much enjoyed Jagara’s stunning performance, too.
Jane Jagara leads proceedings
As well as soaring renditions of break-out singles ‘Let Me Go’ and ‘Real Love’, Jagara also delivered a beautiful cover of James Blake’s ‘Retrograde’.
The crowd show their appreciation
And it’s fair to say that everyone in attendance thoroughly enjoyed Jagara’s show.
The view from the (very late) afternoon
With the live music over, it was hard for punters not to drink in the magnificent views of the capital.
You can’t help but smile when you’re at CineJam
The late evening sun brought smiles – and kisses – out on the rooftop.
It’s take to take your seats…
With the music over and the sun setting, punters began to file through to Rooftop Film Club’s unique outdoor cinema setting.
Anticipation builds as dusk descends
The prime viewing spots were snapped up quickly by those wanting the best seats in the house.
Headphones at the ready
Rooftop Film Club give out headphones to every punter to ensure that your viewing experience isn’t disturbed – so you can just sit back and enjoy the film.
It’s movie time!
The Coen Brothers’ iconic ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ was a perfect viewing choice as the sun set on the capital.
And that’s a wrap!
Here’s to an awesome first night of CineJam – and special thanks to Zig-Zag, Estrella and TAPE London for helping make it all possible. See you up on the rooftop soon, yeah?