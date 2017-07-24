10 images

It’s only been on the circuit for a couple years, but Citadel Festival in East London is fast becoming an integral part to the capital’s festival calendar. The Victoria Park festival follows in the footsteps of the pop-tastic Lovebox Festival, though offers up an eclectic mix of indie, pop folk and more, with Laura Marling, Michael Kiwanuka, Foals and more playing the laid-back Sunday sesh. Here’s the pick of the pictures from this year’s edition.