It’s only been on the circuit for a couple years, but Citadel Festival in East London is fast becoming an integral part to the capital’s festival calendar. The Victoria Park festival follows in the footsteps of the pop-tastic Lovebox Festival, though offers up an eclectic mix of indie, pop folk and more, with Laura Marling, Michael Kiwanuka, Foals and more playing the laid-back Sunday sesh. Here’s the pick of the pictures from this year’s edition.
Maggie Rogers at Citadel
US indie-pop sensation Maggie Rogers continued her impeccable festival form in East London, playing soaring cuts from debut EP ‘Now That The Light Is Fading’.
Laura Marling at Citadel
One of Britain’s finest songwriters, Laura Marling, wasn’t far behind as she brought a five-piece band with her to sprinkle some folk magic over the Sunday crowd.
Wild Beasts at Citadel
They may have just played our super-intimate VO5 Festival Showcase last month, but randy Kendal lads Wild Beasts returned to the main stage with vigour and serious bounce.
Wine tasting at Citadel
There’s more than just the music, though. If you ever wanted to do some fancy wine tasting in Victoria Park without getting some funny looks – Citadel was your chance.
Dan Croll at Citadel
Meanwhile over in the Communion Tent, singer-songwriter Dan Croll made a majestic return to London that zipped with serious energy.
Bonobo at Citadel
On the main stage, electronic-wizard Bonobo hypnotized the Victoria Park faithful with jazzy renditions of songs from his stunning new album ‘Migration’.
Atmosphere at Citadel
Spot of volleyball, anyone?
Michael Kiwanuka at Citadel
Michael Kiwanuka built on his sterling year as he played soulful hits from last album ‘Love & Hate’ to the Communion Tent.
Foals at Citadel
It was Foals who were the talk of the festival, as they took time out of recording album five to headline Citadel in frantic fashion.
Foals at Citadel
No new songs on show this time, but deep cuts like ‘Black Gold’, ‘Electric Bloom’ and ‘Olympic Airwaves’ got a most welcome outing.