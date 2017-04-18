The massive line-up boasted one of the biggest headline trios on the festival scene this summer, but with Lorde, Father John Misty, Kehlani and more swinging by - the 2017 edition ensured ace music was heard all weekend long
Stormzy, Friday
Representing the grime charge in the desert – South London’s Stormzy aired cuts from his blistering debut ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ and called the performance one of his best ever.
Mac Demarco, Friday
His new album ‘This Old Dog’ may have just leaked, but he didn’t look bothered one bit as he joked about people pirating it from Limewire, and played several low key songs from the upcoming album like ‘My Old Man’ and the dreamy title track.
The Lemon Twigs, Friday
As well as their high-kicking theatrics, The Lemon Twigs brought along guitar legend Todd Rundgren for a brief interlude during their Friday afternoon set.
Father John Misty, Friday
Taking the coveted sunset slot on the main stage, Josh Tillman aka Father John Misty played brooding renditions of songs from stunning new album ‘Pure Comedy’.
Father John Misty, Friday
Not just content with attracting a mighty crowd, collaborator and pal Lana Del Rey was spotted filming parts of the show from the front of the crowd.
The xx, Friday
Performing on the main stage before Radiohead, The xx provided an atmospheric set in which the London trio mixed old favourites (‘VCR’) with new bangers ‘Dangerous’) to attract a huge crowd.
Radiohead, Friday
The Oxford’s first festival headline slot of the summer didn’t exactly go to plan – with the band being forced to leave the stage three times due to sound issues as frontman Thom Yorke blaming it on “Fuckin’ aliens again.”
Radiohead, Friday
The band eventually found their groove, and went on to play some of their biggest hits like ‘Karma Police’, ‘Creep’ and ‘Paranoid Android’ to the patient crowd to close out Friday.
Bon Iver, Saturday
On Saturday, Bon Iver’s soothing main stage set was divided neatly into two parts, to please both new fans and old. Frontman Justin Vernon started out by playing every track but ‘00000 Million’ from 2016’s ’22, A Million’ in chronological order, before rounding up with some of their older, folky material, including ‘Minnesota, WI’, ‘Creature Fear’ and ‘Beth/Rest’.
Future, Saturday
With two albums out in 2017 already, Future wasn’t short on material to play in his main stage set. Though that didn’t stop him finding time to bring some friends along, with Migos, Young Thug and Drake all swinging by to make his set one of the most memorable of the weekend.
Lady Gaga, Saturday
Stepping in for Beyonce as Saturday night’s headliner was Lady Gaga, who debuted new pop banger ‘The Cure’ during her 90-minute set.
Lady Gaga, Saturday
The set heavily leant on her 2016 album ‘Joanne’, but previous hits like ‘Telephone’, ‘Bad Romance’ and ‘Just Dance’ all featured.
Ezra Furman, Sunday
Gender fluid artist Ezra Furman took the opportunity to call out AEG owner and Coachella organiser Philip Anschutz during his set, amid accusations that the business man had been funding anti-LGBTQ and “far right Christian” groups. He dedicated the track ‘Tell ‘Em All To Go To Hell’ to Anschutz, before declaring the song, “protest music”.
Kehlani, Sunday
Rising R&B star Kehlani was joined by Stormzy onstage for a performance of ‘Cigarettes & Cush’ from the grime artist’s debut album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ during her set on Mojave Stage, as well as bringing along G-Eazy for ‘Good Life’.
Future Islands, Sunday
Fresh from the release of their new album ‘The Far Field’, the Samuel T. Herring-fronted indie band found success with the crowd on new songs ‘Ran’ and ‘Cave’. But, rather predictability, it was their breakout single ‘Seasons (Waiting On You)’ that attracted the biggest response of the show.
Hans Zimmer, Sunday
On Sunday evening, Hans Zimmer led an orchestra for a dramatic live performance of songs from some of his most famous film soundtracks, including songs from ‘Inception’, ‘Pirates of The Carribean’, ‘The Dark Knight’ and ‘Gladiator’.
Hans Zimmer, Sunday
Zimmer was later joined onstage by Pharrell Williams, who played his track ‘Freedom’ and was quick to complement the pop writer, remarking that he was spreading “peace and joy and love” and “every day making the world a better place”.
Lorde, Sunday
After playing a last-minute show in LA on Friday, Kiwi pop star Lorde played her first full gig in three years on Sunday evening – in which she debuted tracks from her upcoming second album ‘Melodrama’.
Lorde, Sunday
Supported by several dancers and a party-filled box behind her, her main stage show saw her give summer-hit ‘Green Light’ its festival debut in glorious circumstances.
Kendrick Lamar, Sunday
Rumours of a second album proved to be false, but Kendrick Lamar’s gigantic headline set on Sunday evening saw him debut tracks from his newly released record ‘DAMN.’ to an adoring crowd
Kendrick Lamar, Sunday
Guests were kept to a minimum, but Kendrick effortlessly mixed new songs with old favourites like ‘King Kunta’, ‘Swimming Pools’ and ‘Backbeat Freestyle’ to close out Weekend One.