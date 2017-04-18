Coachella 2017 in pictures – the best bits so far

Thomas Smith
By
21 images

The massive line-up boasted one of the biggest headline trios on the festival scene this summer, but with Lorde, Father John Misty, Kehlani and more swinging by - the 2017 edition ensured ace music was heard all weekend long

Bon Iver, Saturday
Bon Iver, Saturday

On Saturday, Bon Iver’s soothing main stage set was divided neatly into two parts, to please both new fans and old. Frontman Justin Vernon started out by playing every track but ‘00000 Million’ from 2016’s ’22, A Million’ in chronological order, before rounding up with some of their older, folky material, including ‘Minnesota, WI’, ‘Creature Fear’ and ‘Beth/Rest’.

Image credit: Getty
Future, Saturday
Future, Saturday

With two albums out in 2017 already, Future wasn’t short on material to play in his main stage set. Though that didn’t stop him finding time to bring some friends along, with Migos, Young Thug and Drake all swinging by to make his set one of the most memorable of the weekend.

Image credit: Getty Images for Coachella
Ezra Furman, Sunday
Ezra Furman, Sunday

Gender fluid artist Ezra Furman took the opportunity to call out AEG owner and Coachella organiser Philip Anschutz during his set, amid accusations that the business man had been funding anti-LGBTQ and “far right Christian” groups. He dedicated the track ‘Tell ‘Em All To Go To Hell’ to Anschutz, before declaring the song, “protest music”.

Image credit: Getty
Future Islands, Sunday
Future Islands, Sunday

Fresh from the release of their new album ‘The Far Field’, the Samuel T. Herring-fronted indie band found success with the crowd on new songs ‘Ran’ and ‘Cave’. But, rather predictability, it was their breakout single ‘Seasons (Waiting On You)’ that attracted the biggest response of the show.

Image credit: Getty