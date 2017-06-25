Dave Grohl’s best quotes on stage at Glastonbury 2017

7 images

Foo Fighters finally made it to Worthy Farm after having to cancel their headline slot two years ago

Foo Fighters‘ Glastonbury headline slot has been a long time coming. Originally booked to top the bill at Worthy Farm in 2015, the band had to pull out at the last minute when frontman Dave Grohl took a tumble at another show and broke his leg. Florence + The Machine stepped up to headline and Foos fans had to sit patiently until the rock hero was all mended and a slot was available.

Turns out the wait was definitely worth it and, as well as flawlessly executing a setlist packed with hit after hit. Not only that, Grohl was on fine, chatty form, keeping the huge Pyramid Stage crowd entertained with line after line. Here’s his best quotes from the night.