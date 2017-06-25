Dave Grohl’s best quotes on stage at Glastonbury 2017

Foo Fighters finally made it to Worthy Farm after having to cancel their headline slot two years ago
Foo Fighters‘ Glastonbury headline slot has been a long time coming. Originally booked to top the bill at Worthy Farm in 2015, the band had to pull out at the last minute when frontman Dave Grohl took a tumble at another show and broke his leg. Florence + The Machine stepped up to headline and Foos fans had to sit patiently until the rock hero was all mended and a slot was available.
Turns out the wait was definitely worth it and, as well as flawlessly executing a setlist packed with hit after hit. Not only that, Grohl was on fine, chatty form, keeping the huge Pyramid Stage crowd entertained with line after line. Here’s his best quotes from the night.
The band kicked off their set with ‘Times Like This’. Beforehand, Grohl said: “I’m about two years late tonight, I’m sorry. Traffic was a bitch. Let me tell you something, for all of you who were here in 2015… I’m sorry I missed you. But I watched that show on my laptop as I was sitting in a wheelchair with a broken leg, and it looked beautiful.
And my friend Florence got to headline that year, and I’m very happy that that happened, because you know what? I thought she should have been headlining anyway. And as I was sitting in my wheelchair, watching this show on TV, Florence played a fucking Foo Fighters song way better than we’ve ever played a Foo Fighters song. So I thought I’d come out here and start the show tonight singing that song back to Florence tonight.”
“It’s gonna be a long night… we’re gonna play until they kick us off stage. We can do that, you know we can,” he said later, warning of a stamina-heavy set ahead.
Not content with just being a rock star, Grohl also tried his hand at comedy. ” “How many people have seen the Foo Fighters before? *cheers* Well, that’s more than Lithuania…”
Grohl also gave a shout out to someone who helped him when he broke his leg in 2015, dedicated ‘These Days’ to them. “I’d like to dedicate that last song to my surgeon… plastic surgeon,” he said. “His name’s James. I went to him and I said: I know I have a broken leg, but could you make me look older? Voila!”
“It’s starting to get good… I see a naked guy!” Grohl pointed out before ‘My Hero’.
“Ain’t no party like a Foo Fighters party,” in case you were wondering.
Last year, Adele broke the record for the most amount of swearing in a Glastonbury headline set. Of course, Grohl had to go one better. “We were doing an interview and someone said, ‘you know you’re not supposed to swear – there’s no swearing on Glastonbury,” he said. “I was like what the fuck is that supposed to fucking mean? And then I guess, Adele holds the record for the most fucks in a Glastonbury appearance. Now I love Adele, but guess what. “fuck fuck fuck fuck fuck fuck fuck.” The crowd started chanting for more expletives, to which he responded: “Dude, shut the fuck up! That’s 34”