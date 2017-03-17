At The Drive In’s surprise SXSW show in pictures

1 /5

At The Drive In

Playing to a capacity crowd, the band rifled through a set heavy on ROC bangers. Bixler-Zavala and Rodriguez-Lopez, who had expressed some reluctance about reuniting over the years, appeared to relish the moment, thanking numerous individuals throughout and Bixler-Zavala singling out the venue for special mention for “not calling the cops when we used the fire extinguisher last time we were here.”

Credit: Jenn Five