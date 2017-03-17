At The Drive In’s surprise SXSW show in pictures

All the pics from At The Drive In's surprise SXSW show
Following a suspicious number of placards appearing around Austin announcing new album Inter Alia – their first since their 2000 emo-punk landmark, Relationship of Command, At the Drive-In announced a surprise show at the House of Vans in Austin on Wednesday night.
At The Drive In
Playing to a capacity crowd, the band rifled through a set heavy on ROC bangers. Bixler-Zavala and Rodriguez-Lopez, who had expressed some reluctance about reuniting over the years, appeared to relish the moment, thanking numerous individuals throughout and Bixler-Zavala singling out the venue for special mention for “not calling the cops when we used the fire extinguisher last time we were here.”
Credit: Jenn Five
At The Drive In
While the death-defying acrobatics from their younger days may well be behind them, the band found other ways of keeping the crowd’s attention rapt. Numerous ROC-era songs like “Enfilade” were given Mars Volta-like makeovers, their punk foundations pulled up by roots and twisted into gnarled new shapes.
Credit: Jenn Five