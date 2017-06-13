Last Friday (June 9), we invited a handful of competition winners to NME HQ to experience a pair of blistering sets from blues-rockers Bang Bang Romeo, and filthy garage-punks Pretty Vicious - and have a few cans of Estrella Galicia while they were at it. Here’s the full story from the rowdy evening.
NME Lock In with Estrella Galicia
Estrella Galicia came and jazzed up some of NME HQ for the mammoth gig.
Punters on the evening were powered by Estrella Galicia, with thanks to Corkers Crisps and ID&C.
Sheffield’s Bang Bang Romeo were up first, as they offered up searing cuts from their upcoming debut album.
‘Chemical’, Bang Bang Romeo’s latest single, prompted the biggest response from the crowd.
Bang Bang Romeo lead singer Anastasia took the opportunity to get up close and personal with the eager punters.
With crunching a guitar/bass combo – the foursome whipped up quite the storm.
Trekking down from Merthyr Tydfil, Wales were garage quartet Pretty Vicious.
Brutal riffs and pounding drums reigned supreme during Pretty Vicious’ set.
Wasting no time in whipping up the crowd, the Friday night attendees were in the mood for a big one.
Bassist Jarvis Morgan lapping up the plaudits.
But the dead serious teens found time for a few smiles, too.
Pretty Vicious’ set-closer ‘Are You Entertained?’ commanded a gigantic sing-along from fans to wrap a wild night.