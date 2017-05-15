Following the release of his self-titled debut album, the former One Direction man swapped stadiums for the sweaty surroundings of The Garage in Islington on Saturday night (May 13). Here's what went down at his intimate full live comeback.
Styles took to the stage in his now-famous neon pink suit, launching straight into ‘Ever Since New York’.
On stage patter was kept to a minimum, as the former One Direction man then played raucous versions of sleaze-rock hits-to-be ‘Carolina’ and ‘Meet Me In The Hallway’
He broke the silence to introduce himself – “I’m Harry, nice to meet you,” – though we’re not entirely convinced a single person in the North London venue were scratching their head about what they’d walked into.
Styles then took inspiration from Kanye West, as he offered a soulful rendition of West’s serene ‘Ultralight Beam’.
After ‘One Angel’, Styles answered the question on many’s lips – ‘Would he play One Direction songs?’ The answer: yes, but just one – opting for ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ from their album ‘Four’.
A quickfire succession of ‘Sweet Creature’, ‘From The Dining Table’ and ‘Kiwi’ closed out his set, with the singer returning for a one song encore of his epic comeback track ‘Sign Of The Times’.