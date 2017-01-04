This Ain’t A Culture: see NME photographer Jordan Curtis Hughes’ first solo grime exhibition

NME photographer extraordinaire Jordan Curtis Hughes is launching his first solo exhibition, This Ain't A Culture, tomorrow night (Jan 5) at the Boxpark pop-up in Shoreditch, east London. The exhibition looks at the grime scene Jordan has helped to document over years, featuring the likes of Skepta, Big Narstie and Novelist. He shared a few of his favourites with us, so feast your eyes and then get down to the event, which will feature a performance from former Meridian Crew member President T.

