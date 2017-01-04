This Ain’t A Culture: see NME photographer Jordan Curtis Hughes’ first solo grime exhibition

NME photographer extraordinaire Jordan Curtis Hughes is launching his first solo exhibition, This Ain't A Culture, tomorrow night (Jan 5) at the Boxpark pop-up in Shoreditch, east London. The exhibition looks at the grime scene Jordan has helped to document over years, featuring the likes of Skepta, Big Narstie and Novelist. He shared a few of his favourites with us, so feast your eyes and then get down to the event, which will feature a performance from former Meridian Crew member President T.

1 /5 Chip, Skepta, Solo 45, Wiley and Shorty Chip, Skepta, Solo 45, Wiley and Shorty perform at Eskimo Dance, Wiley’s grime night. Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes

2 /5 Skepta Skepta takes to the stage at the London’s art and design museum the V&A, where he launched #SupportMusic, a collaboration with Levis launched to help young people break into the music industry. Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes

3 /5 President T Former Meridian Crew member President T kicks it on the infamous north London street Meridian Walk. Credit: Jordan Curtis Hughes

4 /5 Big Narstie Bonafide legend Big Narstie backstage at London super club Fabric, which recently re-opened after being closed down by the council.