Kasabian show their softer side at Reading Church acoustic show

To warm up for their massive Reading & Leeds headline slots, Kasabian played an exclusive acoustic set for ticketholders - in a fancy gothic church in Reading. Here's what went down.
Kasabian play acoustic set in Reading Church
Kasabian headed down to Reading’s St Laurence Church for an exclusive acoustic gig.
Tickets were available for existing Reading & Leeds ticket holders, as they were treated to a seven-song set from Tom, Serge, guitarist Tim Carter and keyboardist Ben Kealey.
Several songs from their sixth album ‘For Crying Out Loud’ were aired at the intimate showing.
Opening with usually raucous ‘Comeback Kid’ and ‘Underdog’, the crowd tried their best to get as rowdy as they could in the usually serene environment.
Reworked versions ‘Your In Love With A Psycho’ and the monstrous ‘Bless This Acid House’ were lapped up.
The four-piece finished the 35-minute set with a stripped-back version of ‘Put Your Life On It’, The Beatles-esque anthem penned after Leicester City’s footballing heroics last summer.
In August the band will headline Reading & Leeds festival for a second time – though slightly louder, and perhaps Tom’s hand will have healed by then…