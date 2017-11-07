10 killer photos of The Killers kicking off their UK tour

10 images

Check out wonderful (wonderful) shots from their show at Birmingham’s Genting Arena



Last night (November 6), The Killers returned to the UK with the first show of their November tour. After releasing fifth album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ back in September, Brandon Flowers and co. conquered Birmingham’s Genting Arena. NME was on hand to capture all the action. Check out the best photos from night one of their tour below.

Photos: Rob Loud.