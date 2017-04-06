The Killers, MIA and Placebo bring the heat to Mexico’s Pa’l Norte festival

Festival season is kicking off all over the globe and at the weekend, Monterry's Pa’l Norte took place with huge headline sets from returning sets from The Killers, MIA and more

Singer Dexter Holland took the opportunity to teach bandmate Noodles a variety of Spanish phrases, including: “Me gusta cerveza.” They didn’t comment on the fact that ‘Pretty Fly For A White Guy’ was responsible for teaching so many people how to count to six in Spanish (maybe because everyone says ‘cinco’ twice).

Image credit: Jenn Five
MIA performed her weekend-stealing high-energy set in front of a huge metal wall dividing the stage in two. If you somehow missed the significance of that, just 200km south of the border, she spelled it out by getting her DJ to play Edwin Starr’s ‘War’ and singing along: “Wall, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing.”

Image credit: Jenn Five