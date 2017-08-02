It's set for the UK later this year
Since the release of her fourth album ‘Joanne‘ in October last year, Lady Gaga has been keeping things on the low-down with a set of intimate club shows. Aside from that gigantic Super Bowl halftime show, off course. Now, she’s back where she belongs; hypnotising arenas worldwide with her 60-date ‘Joanne World Tour’. Here’s what went down in Vancouver last night (August 1).
Lady Gaga opens her ‘Joanne World Tour’
Lady Gaga kicked off her mammoth ‘Joanne World Tour’ in Vancouver’s Rogers Arena last night (August 1) with a 20-song set.
Lady Gaga performing songs from ‘Joanne’ in Vancouver
Gaga initially celebrated the release of her fourth album ‘Joanne’ with an intimate ‘Dive Bar’ tour, before her Super Bowl halftime show in February.
Lady Gaga’s epic stage set up
She opened the show with country numbers ‘Diamond Heart’ and ‘A-Yo’ from ‘Joanne’ with first album hits ‘Poker Face’ and ‘Just Dance’ not far behind.
Lady Gaga performs on her smaller elevated stage
The production for the tour proved to be as ambitious as ever, as the venue was inhabited by a gigantic main stage, and two smaller elevated platforms in the crowd.
Lady Gaga gets up close with fans in Vancouver
Gaga kept chatter to a minimum, but paid tribute to her sizeable LGBTQ fan base by posing with a Rainbow flag that was thrown on stage.
Lady Gaga in her ‘Joanne’ outfit
Outfit changes came aplenty, with Gaga even recreating her look from the ‘Joanne’ album cover.
Lady Gaga performs solo from the middle of the venue
Only one song from her controversial third album ‘ARTPOP’ appeared, (‘Applause’) with the show leaning heavily on her latest country-tinged album.
Lady Gaga headbanging during ‘The Cure’
She closed the show with new electo-pop single, ‘The Cure’, before playing an one-song encore with the epic ballad ‘Million Reasons’.