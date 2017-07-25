Lana Del Rey launched her new album 'Lust For Life' with a special show at the O2 Academy Brixton last night (July 24)
Lana takes Brixton
Queues stretched around the block of the south London venue for the oversubscribed show, which sold out in minutes.
Lana and the crowd
The crowd was in the palm of the US singer’s hand for the gig, with screams and yells filling the venue every time she spoke to the audience – or simply moved a limb. We’re talking Beatlemania levels of adulation here.
The view from the back
Lana was backed by two dancers as well as full live band – the set was appropriately decadent, with velvet green curtains draped from the top of the stage, as well as a couple of trees and some sassy podiums. Very LA, a little bit Twin Peaks, and totally Lana Del Rey.
Lana gets down
Lana played a 14 song set, including breakthrough hit ‘Video Games’, which she dedicated to the crowd as it was written in London. ‘Summertime Sadness’, ‘Blue Jeans’, ‘Born To Die’, ‘Shades of Cool’ and ‘Ride’ also made the setlist.
Lana up close
At the end of the set Lana sang ‘Love’, the lead single from her new album, a capella, after explaining that her band didn’t know how to play it live yet. Better get them up to speed before you announce that world tour we’re all waiting for, eh, Lana?