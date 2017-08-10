Liam Gallagher’s most explosive quotes of 2017, so far

In 2017, we’ve been blessed with the big return of one Liam Gallagher. The tunes are sounding pretty mega and the live shows are injecting life into festival crowds across the planet, but most importantly, Liam’s running his mouth again. To promote the new album Liam’s been on the interview circuit (including a sit-down with NME), and been dissing James Corden, new guitar bands, and Noel, obvs. Here’s Liam Gallagher’s most explosive quotes of the year, so far…
Liam Gallagher on U2
“I’d rather eat my own shit than than listen to them bunch of beige fucks as you were” (Twitter)
Liam Gallagher on playing Oasis songs
“If you want to come and hear Oasis songs done properly come to my gigs. Our kid’s doing them like Dolly Parton.” (Beats Radio)
Liam Gallagher on Grime
Anger’s an energy, mate. It’s where it’s at, man. I’d rather that than some fucking watered-down fucking guitar band.” (NME)
Liam Gallagher on Carpool Karaoke
“I don’t need to watch it to know I won’t like it. James Corden is a knobhead.” (GQ)
Liam Gallagher on A$AP Rocky
“My kids fucking love grime music, Stormzy, Skepta – he seems pretty mad. I like him. They also like that bloke, WhatsApp Ricky. You know, the American geezer, stylish, funny, gold teeth.” (GQ)
Liam Gallagher on going solo
“The majority of solo stars are cunts. The ones that split bands up because they need their egos fuckin’ stroked are the biggest cunts.” (Noisey)
Liam Gallagher on Noel being like Robbie Williams
“I think he’s had it easy off me. It’s only sticks and stones, they won’t break his bones. Wait till I bump into the cunt. Everything I say is the fucking truth. I’ve not even dug that deep yet. I don’t know what world he lives in, and I wouldn’t want to live in it, believe you me, because it seems very bland, naff and contrived and just… What? He’s like the new Robbie Williams or something. It’s fucking weird.” (Evening Standard)
Liam Gallagher on Damon Albarn
“Now that dick out of Blur and the creepy one out of Oasis need to hang their heads in shame as it’s no ‘Dancing In The Streets’. That gobshite out of Blur might have turned Noel Gallagher into a massive girl but believe you me, next time I see him there’s gonna be war.”
(Twitter)
Liam Gallagher on his comeback
“There’s no one out there like me. I’ve nailed it ’cos I’ve got the tunes. If it goes on attitude and aggression then I’ve pissed it. If it goes on how shit you are, they win. Because I ain’t shit.” (NME)
Liam Gallagher on bringing back Oasis
I’m not saying you should be going out fucking gobbing on people and fucking swearing and shit like that or whatever it is that people think we are, but I’m more on about the corporate side of it. He’s living over there in that world, you know what I mean, and there’s no fucking room for Oasis in that world as far as I’m concerned.
I’d rather fucking work in McDonald’s mate or get hit by a fucking 18-wheeler at 100 miles an hour, than bring my band and put it in that world.” (Radio X)
Liam Gallagher on new guitar bands
“Too many so-called rock’n’roll bands in England getting away with fucking murder. They should be ashamed of the shit they put out, they need fucking shooting.” (Noisey)