Liam Gallagher’s most explosive quotes of 2017, so far

In 2017, we’ve been blessed with the big return of one Liam Gallagher. The tunes are sounding pretty mega and the live shows are injecting life into festival crowds across the planet, but most importantly, Liam’s running his mouth again. To promote the new album Liam’s been on the interview circuit (including a sit-down with NME), and been dissing James Corden, new guitar bands, and Noel, obvs. Here’s Liam Gallagher’s most explosive quotes of the year, so far…

Liam Gallagher on Noel being like Robbie Williams

“I think he’s had it easy off me. It’s only sticks and stones, they won’t break his bones. Wait till I bump into the cunt. Everything I say is the fucking truth. I’ve not even dug that deep yet. I don’t know what world he lives in, and I wouldn’t want to live in it, believe you me, because it seems very bland, naff and contrived and just… What? He’s like the new Robbie Williams or something. It’s fucking weird.” (Evening Standard)

Liam Gallagher on Damon Albarn

“Now that dick out of Blur and the creepy one out of Oasis need to hang their heads in shame as it’s no ‘Dancing In The Streets’. That gobshite out of Blur might have turned Noel Gallagher into a massive girl but believe you me, next time I see him there’s gonna be war.”
(Twitter)

Liam Gallagher on bringing back Oasis

I’m not saying you should be going out fucking gobbing on people and fucking swearing and shit like that or whatever it is that people think we are, but I’m more on about the corporate side of it. He’s living over there in that world, you know what I mean, and there’s no fucking room for Oasis in that world as far as I’m concerned.
I’d rather fucking work in McDonald’s mate or get hit by a fucking 18-wheeler at 100 miles an hour, than bring my band and put it in that world.” (Radio X)