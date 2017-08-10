Liam Gallagher’s most explosive quotes of 2017, so far

I’m not saying you should be going out fucking gobbing on people and fucking swearing and shit like that or whatever it is that people think we are, but I’m more on about the corporate side of it. He’s living over there in that world, you know what I mean, and there’s no fucking room for Oasis in that world as far as I’m concerned.

I’d rather fucking work in McDonald’s mate or get hit by a fucking 18-wheeler at 100 miles an hour, than bring my band and put it in that world.” (Radio X)