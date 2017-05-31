Liam Gallagher’s epic Manchester live comeback – in exclusive photos

He's gonna live forever
A long time in the making, last night (May 30) saw Liam Gallagher playing his first show in over three years. Airing material from his debut solo album ‘As You Were’, he also ran through Oasis classics while paying poignant tributes to victims in last week’s Manchester attack. See exclusive photos from his live comeback below.
Last night (May 30) marked Liam Gallagher’s first gig since the split of Beady Eye in 2014. Fans queued for hours to get a glimpse of his return.
Debuting material from his debut solo album ‘As You Were’, he also ran through Oasis hits and teamed up with former guitarist Bonehead.
Ahead of the gig, Liam had promised “some serious RnR (rock n roll)”, while a source close to the star said it would be “incredible, emotional gig” with “a few surprises too”. Rumours stirred about a possible Oasis reunion.
Liam took to the stage with Oasis’ ‘Fuckin’ In The Bushes’ playing over the PA, kicking off the gig with a rendition of ‘Rock N Roll Star’. Dressed in a cagoule and backed by a four-piece band, Gallagher brandished a tambourine and told the crowd: “It’s not about me, it’s about you lot.”
There was no sign of Noel, but Liam played an emotional set. He used the occasion to pay tributes to victims of the Manchester terror attack.
Proceeds from the show went to the victims and families of those affected by last week’s tragedy. He further paid tribute to those who lost their lives with a stage set-up that included 22 candles – one for every victim in the attack.
He showcased eight songs from ‘As You Were’, including potential new single ‘Wall of Glass’. There was also ‘Bold’, ‘Paper Crown’ and ‘You’d Better Run, You’d Better Hide’.
Oasis die-hards were treated to ‘Rock ’N’ Roll Star’, ‘Morning Glory’ and ‘Be Here Now’, with Bonehead joining on the latter.
Leaving briefly before returning for an encore, Liam ended the night with a rendition of ‘Live Forever’.
Between songs, the Ritz crowd – including members of The Courteeners and Blossoms – chanted “Stand up for the 22”, referencing the lives lost last week. “Manchester, I love you,” Liam declared, exiting the stage. “Look after yourselves.”