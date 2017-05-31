Liam Gallagher’s epic Manchester live comeback – in exclusive photos

Jamie Milton
By
10 images

He's gonna live forever

A long time in the making, last night (May 30) saw Liam Gallagher playing his first show in over three years. Airing material from his debut solo album ‘As You Were’, he also ran through Oasis classics while paying poignant tributes to victims in last week’s Manchester attack. See exclusive photos from his live comeback below.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 4 of 10

Liam took to the stage with Oasis’ ‘Fuckin’ In The Bushes’ playing over the PA, kicking off the gig with a rendition of ‘Rock N Roll Star’. Dressed in a cagoule and backed by a four-piece band, Gallagher brandished a tambourine and told the crowd: “It’s not about me, it’s about you lot.”

Image credit: Ben Bentley