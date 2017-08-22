Liam: “That’s my fucking Italian ultra ‘who fucking wants it’ haircut. Not too keen on it. But yeah they [sideburns] are bad boys. My psoriasis was giving me havoc in them days. I get all these white flakey bits on my head. After our first gig at Glastonbury some geezer come over and I’d been scratching my fucking hair all day, and he’s gone, ‘Fucking hell man, I can’t fucking believe it, its fucking him man, it’s Liam Gallagher’, and I’d just done the gig, so I was like that, sweating, and I was like, ‘Yeah yeah yeah’ and no one asked for my autograph or anything like that and he’s going ‘Steve, Steve, come here, fucking look, he’s even got cocaine in his fucking hair man’, and he’s pulling these bit’s of shit out of me hair and putting it on his gums and the pair of them are both stood there and ramming it up their noses and I was going, ‘It’s fucking psoriasis’. There’s some strange cats out there.”