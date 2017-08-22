Liam Gallagher rates his best and worst haircuts

He tells us about some "absolute fucking corkers"

Wembley Stadium, 2000
Wembley Stadium, 2000

Liam: “I’m loving that. Bit of an Ian Brown vibe. Yeah, going to do a gig man after you’ve just got divorced [from Patsy Kensit]. No matter what, even if you work at Pret A Manger, you’d still kick off wouldn’t you. You’d be like that, ‘Here’s your chicken salad, you cunt.’”

Maine Road, 1996
Maine Road, 1996 

Liam: “Magic. I went backstage there was some player’s fucking Umbro gear just sitting there and I thought, ‘I’m having a bit of that’, tried it on, fucking freebie innit and, and I fucking pinched it and fucking wore it. Our kid should have put the ref’s gear on shouldn’t he, and we could’ve all sung “who’s that bastard in the black”.”

Going out for dinner, 2009
Going out for dinner, 2009

Liam: “That’s my fucking Italian ultra ‘who fucking wants it’ haircut. Not too keen on it. But yeah they [sideburns] are bad boys. My psoriasis was giving me havoc in them days. I get all these white flakey bits on my head. After our first gig at Glastonbury some geezer come over and I’d been scratching my fucking hair all day, and he’s gone, ‘Fucking hell man, I can’t fucking believe it, its fucking him man, it’s Liam Gallagher’, and I’d just done the gig, so I was like that, sweating, and I was like, ‘Yeah yeah yeah’ and no one asked for my autograph or anything like that and he’s going ‘Steve, Steve, come here, fucking look, he’s even got cocaine in his fucking hair man’, and he’s pulling these bit’s of shit out of me hair and putting it on his gums and the pair of them are both stood there and ramming it up their noses and I was going, ‘It’s fucking psoriasis’. There’s some strange cats out there.”