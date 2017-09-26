Life Is Beautiful 2017: Las Vegas’ most eclectic festival in photos

29 images

Chance The Rapper, Muse, Lorde, Gorillaz, Vince Staples and more all helped take over 18 blocks of downtown Las Vegas this weekend

It isn’t just the armful of Elvis impersonators, the Strip’s eye-popping, glitzy displays and the city’s very lax street drinking laws that make Las Vegas fabulous. Anyone who’s been to Life Is Beautiful before will likely tell you it’s one of America’s best festivals – a status its achieved in only four previous editions. Its fifth year is no different. The line-up features an eclectic mix of some of the biggest names and hottest new acts, while there’s a ton of incredible food stands, art installations and good vibes around the 18 blocks of Sin City ring-fenced for the event to mean there’s no excuse to ever get bored here.