The Magic Gang’s biggest show to date in photos

Jamie Milton
By
8 images

The Brighton indie newcomers played their biggest show to date on May 12 2017 at London's Heaven.

Guitar music is very much alive as the indie kings conquer the capital’s 1,625-capacity venue, rounding off their UK tour. Relive the triumphant night in photos now.

The Magic Gang at Heaven Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 4 of 8

The Magic Gang at Heaven

The group reside in a three-storey, slightly shabby shared house on the coast with fellow new bands Abattoir Blues (who supported for the Heaven gig) and Sulky Boy. Guitarist / vocalist Kristian Smith is also the local scene’s go-to producer, while drummer Paeris Giles runs low-key label and club night Echochamp.

Image credit: Hana Kovacs