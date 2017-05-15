The Magic Gang’s biggest show to date in photos

The Brighton indie newcomers played their biggest show to date on May 12 2017 at London's Heaven.
Guitar music is very much alive as the indie kings conquer the capital’s 1,625-capacity venue, rounding off their UK tour. Relive the triumphant night in photos now.
The Magic Gang at Heaven
Brighton four-piece The Magic Gang played their biggest show to date with a sold out night at London Heaven last Friday (May 12).
The Magic Gang at Heaven
Signed to ex-Maccabees member Felix White’s own YALA Records and Warner, the guitar-glued newcomers recently released their latest EP, ‘EP Three’.
The Magic Gang at Heaven
Led by frontman Jack Kaye, the group have been bit-by-bit on the rise since 2014 tracks ‘Shallow’ and ‘She Won’t Ghost’.
The Magic Gang at Heaven
The group reside in a three-storey, slightly shabby shared house on the coast with fellow new bands Abattoir Blues (who supported for the Heaven gig) and Sulky Boy. Guitarist / vocalist Kristian Smith is also the local scene’s go-to producer, while drummer Paeris Giles runs low-key label and club night Echochamp.
The Magic Gang at Heaven
‘EP Three’ includes on-tour ode ‘Hotel Apathy’, guitar anthem in the making ‘How Can I Compete’ and the stripped down, Beach Boys-nodding ‘Life Without You’. It’s another step up.
The Magic Gang at Heaven
Last Friday’s show saw the group conquering the 1,625 capacity venue, also rounding off their latest UK tour.
The Magic Gang at Heaven
They return to hometown Brighton this weekend (May 18-20) for multi-venue festival The Great Escape, before taking on Truck (July 21-23) and Reading & Leeds (August 25-27) later this summer.
The Magic Gang at Heaven
In between summer stopovers at Tramlines (July 21-23), Y Not Festival (July 27-30), the four-piece will spend 2017 working towards a long-awaited debut album.