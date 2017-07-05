Mercury Prize 2017: Who’s going to be shortlisted?

29 images

The nominees are announced on July 27



Which album will follow in the footsteps of Skepta’s ‘Konnichiwa’? We’ll be one step closer to finding out on July 27, when the Mercury Prize’s shortlist of 12 ‘Albums of the Year’ is announced.

The eventual winner is chosen during a glitzy ceremony at London’s Eventim Apollo on September 14. This year’s judges include Marcus Mumford, Jessie Ware, Lianne La Havas and Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

Eligible albums need to have been released between July 30 2016 and July 21 2017, meaning there’s still time for a couple of plucky late entries to make a last-ditch bid. But the majority of would-be Mercury nominees have already come out. Here’s a comprehensive rundown of the albums in contention for this year’s prize: