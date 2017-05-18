Jimmy Page, Daniel Craig, Nile Rodgers & more pay tribute to Chris Cornell

Soundgarden and Audioslave singer has passed away, aged 52

The music and entertainment world has paid tribute to Soundgarden and Audioslave singer Chris Cornell, who passed away last night (May 17).

Cornell was best known for fronting Seattle grunge band Soundgarden from 1984 to 1997 and again from 2010 to the present day. The band’s most successful album, 1994’s ‘Superunknown’, charted at Number One in the US and sold nine million copies worldwide, including the songs ‘Black Hole Sun’, ‘Spoonman’, ‘The Day I Tried to Live’ and ‘Fell on Black Days’. He also famously performed the theme for 2006 James Bond film Casino Royale.

Stars from across the music world have paid tribute to Cornell, looking back on his celebrated career.

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page was one of the first to pay tribute to Cornell.

Legendary guitarist Nile Rodgers called Cornell a “great artist”.

Sir Elton John described the singer as “the loveliest man”.

Billy Idol posted his thoughts about the late musician.

Bond star Daniel Craig posted a tribute.

RIP Chris Cornell. Thoughts with your family and friends #chriscornell A post shared by Daniel Craig (@danielcraig007) on May 18, 2017 at 5:54am PDT

“Such a loss,” St. Vincent aka Annie Clark tweeted.

Janes Addiction’s Dave Navarro said he was “stunned”.

Public Enemy’s Chuck D has sent his prayers.

Bethany Cosentino aka Beth Coast posted her own tribute.

Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti is “devastated” at the loss of Cornell.

Gene Simmons’ son Nick T. Simmons penned a lengthy letter in tribute to the star. “He was everything I wanted to be, and he showed me kindness and compassion from the first day I met him.”

Comedian Ed Byrne described the news of Cornell’s death as a “gut punch”.

London venue Royal Albert Hall, which hosted his debut solo show in 2016, posted the following: