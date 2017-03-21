19 /24

Bob Dylan

“When I first heard Chuck Berry, I didn’t consider that he was black. I thought he was a hillbilly. Little did I know, he was a great poet, too. And there must have been some elitist power that had to get rid of all these guys, to strike down rock ‘n’ roll for what it was and what it represented – not least of all being a black-and-white thing.”

AARP interview

Credit: Jeffrey R. Staab