Pet Shop Boys close the VO5 NME Awards 2017 with a career-spanning set of hits

The synth-pop duo entered the Godlike hall of fame tonight (February 15)

It’s official: Pet Shop Boys are now Godlike Geniuses. The synth-pop duo collected the highest accolade possible at the VO5 NME Awards 2017 tonight (February 15), after an evening of performances from the likes of Bastille, Dua Lipa, Wiley and the Bands 4 Refugees supergroup, and a whole lot of prize-giving.

Having constantly been pushing boundaries in pop since meeting in 1981, the pair reflected their achievements in a career-spanning setlist after Johnny Marr presented them with their very own middle finger trophy. It was the perfect end to a celebratory night at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.