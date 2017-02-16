Pet Shop Boys close the VO5 NME Awards 2017 with a career-spanning set of hits

The synth-pop duo entered the Godlike hall of fame tonight (February 15)
It’s official: Pet Shop Boys are now Godlike Geniuses. The synth-pop duo collected the highest accolade possible at the VO5 NME Awards 2017 tonight (February 15), after an evening of performances from the likes of Bastille, Dua Lipa, Wiley and the Bands 4 Refugees supergroup, and a whole lot of prize-giving.
Having constantly been pushing boundaries in pop since meeting in 1981, the pair reflected their achievements in a career-spanning setlist after Johnny Marr presented them with their very own middle finger trophy. It was the perfect end to a celebratory night at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.
Johnny Marr presented the duo with the highest accolade at the awards, saying they had “changed pop music, over three decades, with hit after hit after hit.”
Neil Tennant accepted the award, saying: Our career has been such a huge collaboration with producers, programmers, remixers and I would just like to thank every one of them – and accept this on behalf on electronic music, dance music and shiny pop music. Thank you very much.”
“Little did I know when I started reading the NME as a child in the mid-60s, that one day we would stand here as an electronic duo getting such a magnificent award,” said Tennant, picking up the prize.
The pair celebrated the victory with a short performance that spanned their career, starting with ‘Vocal’, taken from their 2013 album ‘Electric’.
The pair moved onto ‘Sodom & Gomorrah’ next, as lasers shot out from the lighting fixtures behind them.
Hits ‘lt’s A Sin’ and ‘Left To My Own Devices’ came next as the stars in attendance, including a very lively Skepta, got up to dance along.
The setlist also included ‘Domino Dancing’ and ‘West End Girls’.
The group then closed their set with a euphoric version of ‘Always On My Mind’ and sent the audience on to the after parties in a happy state.