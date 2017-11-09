Pictures of Everything Everything and Mist at Levi’s Music Project

Levi’s jeans have graced iconic album covers including Ramones’ self-titled debut and Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born In The Usa’. Now the brand is offering a (denim- clad) leg-up to the next generation of music stars.

Everything Everything and participants on stage in Manchester

At last year’s launch, grime titan Skepta opened a youth music studio in his hometown of Tottenham, London, and mentored 12 aspiring musicians, culminating in a live performance at the V&A. Benefiting hugely from the experience, these participants have now gone on to attain success in their own right, with Keedz even supporting Skepta’s crew Boy Better Know on tour.

Singer-songwriter Neda in Manchester

An existing community centre (Z-arts in Hulme) was equipped with a studio. The studio will remain in place in order to benefit those in the neighbourhood who may never have had access to facilities like that, meaning generations of talent to come will have the opportunity to create and share their music. Z Art’s Liz O’Neill described the Levi’s Music Project as an “amazing opportunity for the young people who come here, not only for the project, but for the legacy it will leave behind.”

Midlands rapper Reeceyboi

Mist said of the project, “Being involved in the Levi’s Music Project is something I’m really excited about. Growing up in Birmingham has really been part of my journey and so contributing to a long term music facility here is my chance to put something back into this community. We’re going to show how music can really unite people regardless of who they are and what their background is. In this space everyone will be an equal. Within the project, I hope to give people a better understanding of my process, and guide the young musicians based on how I work in the studio. I can’t wait to see where the project takes us and what comes out of it, who knows… the next Mist could be about to blow!”