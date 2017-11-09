Pictures of Everything Everything and Mist at Levi’s Music Project

Mist said of the project, “Being involved in the Levi’s Music Project is something I’m really excited about. Growing up in Birmingham has really been part of my journey and so contributing to a long term music facility here is my chance to put something back into this community. We’re going to show how music can really unite people regardless of who they are and what their background is. In this space everyone will be an equal. Within the project, I hope to give people a better understanding of my process, and guide the young musicians based on how I work in the studio. I can’t wait to see where the project takes us and what comes out of it, who knows… the next Mist could be about to blow!”