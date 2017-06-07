Primavera Sound 2017: The story of the scorching weekend in pictures

Arcade Fire, Bon Iver, Solange and more all descended on Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona, Spain for one of Europe's trendiest music festivals. Here's what went down at the festival, from gigantic headline slots to tiny secret shows. 

Credit: Eric Paimes

Metronomy
Following the release of fifth album ‘Summer 08’ last year, Metronomy have finally hit the live circuit this summer, as they played to a gigantic crowd on the festival’s largest stage. Pounding new tracks ‘Old Skool’ and ‘Back Together’ went down a treat with the Primavera faithful – though ‘English Riviera’ cuts like ‘the Bay’ turned the concrete arena into one of the world’s biggest dancefloors for at least three-minutes.

Image credit: Eric-Pamies
Haim
At Primavera, however, if you go to sleep too early – there’s a chance you could miss a weekend defining secret set. That came in the shape of Haim, who played an unannounced show at 3am, and gave the devoted crowd a decent preview of their new album ‘Something To Tell You’ to close out the weekend.

Image credit: Garbone izizar