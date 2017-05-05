PVRIS’ sold out London Shepherd’s Bush Empire show – in photos

Jamie Milton
By
7 images

Trio showcased new album 'All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell', out this August

Rock trio PVRIS played their first UK show of the year last night (5 May). The Boston-based group played the first of two sold out O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire shows, and NME was on hand to capture the action. See photos from the unforgettable gig below.

Photo credit: Jamie MacMillan.

Gunn told NME to expect another dark, melancholy full-length. “This next record will not sound hopeful or optimistic, at least in a blatantly obvious manner, and I’m not quite sure if our music ever fully will. I think it will always possess some sort of pensive and melancholy undertones, they just might take different forms and themes.”

Image credit: Jamie MacMillan
Recent world events, including the rise of Donald Trump, inspired Gunn to write about the rise of marginalisation and homophobia. “This is a time of heightened anger, fear, sadness and more than ever, people are looking for something to latch onto in any way – whether that’s on the most personal levels or the broadest,” she said.

Image credit: Jamie MacMillan