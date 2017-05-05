PVRIS’ sold out London Shepherd’s Bush Empire show – in photos

Trio showcased new album 'All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell', out this August
Rock trio PVRIS played their first UK show of the year last night (5 May). The Boston-based group played the first of two sold out O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire shows, and NME was on hand to capture the action. See photos from the unforgettable gig below.
Photo credit: Jamie MacMillan.
Led by vocalist / guitarist Lynn Gunn, PVRIS are still riding high from the success of 2014 debut ‘White Noise’.
The trio recently announced follow-up album ‘All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell’, which saw them collaborating again with producer Blake Harnage. The album’s due out August 4 2017. New single ‘Heaven’ was recently unveiled by the band, coupled by a video self-directed by Gunn.
Support for last night’s show came from Scottish synth-pop trio Prides.
Speaking to NME back in February, Lynn Gunn revealed fans can expect a “much broader” record, “sonically, lyrically and visually.”
Gunn told NME to expect another dark, melancholy full-length. “This next record will not sound hopeful or optimistic, at least in a blatantly obvious manner, and I’m not quite sure if our music ever fully will. I think it will always possess some sort of pensive and melancholy undertones, they just might take different forms and themes.”
Recent world events, including the rise of Donald Trump, inspired Gunn to write about the rise of marginalisation and homophobia. “This is a time of heightened anger, fear, sadness and more than ever, people are looking for something to latch onto in any way – whether that’s on the most personal levels or the broadest,” she said.
PVRIS play a second night at O2 SBE tonight (May 5) before touring with Muse and Thirsty Seconds to Mars in North America this summer.