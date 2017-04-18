Says what's on his mind, does Marilyn.
Marilyn Manson has said some pretty creepy things over the years. From murderous threats against journalists to his weird, sperm-searching flash light, his interviews don’t make for pleasant reading. With new album ‘Say10’ reportedly out in June, we’ve rounded up twelve of the God of Fuck’s scariest lines. Get ready to curl up into a ball and cry.
“I am the All-American Anti-Christ. Go ahead, be afraid.”
Jam Magazine, 1995
“My body is a place where drugs and alcohol have made germs afraid to live.”
Guardian, 2012
“I use girls as AIDS tests – if they start dying 18 months later, I think, Oh shit, I’ve gotta worry!”
Revolver, 2012
“I have a blacklight flashlight at home, which will show if sperm is on anything, and Lindsay has used it on my underwear to see if I’d done something naughty when I was out.”
Rolling Stone, 2015
“I represent what everyone is afraid of, because I say and do whatever I want.”
Bowling For Columbine, 2002
“I’m chaos, I’ve always been chaos, my point on Earth is chaos. I’m the third act of every movie you’ve ever seen. I’m the part where it rains and the part where the person you don’t want to die dies. I’m here just to fuck shit up.”
Rolling Stone, 2015
“When I was seven or eight, I was playing with my Scooby-Doo and Daphne toys, and had a strange feeling. It was my first sexual arousal. Now I feel that all girls with red hair are of the devil.”
Guardian, 2009
“I’m not a role model. I’m a role villain. And role villains need to fuck shit up.”
TIME, 2009
“I trained to be a sniper at age 7. I have good aim.”
Team Rock, 2016
I’ve started to think that maybe I wouldn’t mind passing my demented genius on to some small thing who can set fire and breathe profanity.”
Observer, 2012
“If one more ‘journalist’ makes a cavalier statement about me and my band, I will personally, or with my fans’ help, greet them at their home and discover just how much they believe in their freedom of speech…”
MySpace, 2009
“Anyone who thinks they’re happy should really see a doctor, because there is no reason to be happy.”
Rolling Stone, 1998