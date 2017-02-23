Skepta’s star-studded BRIT Awards 2017 afterparty in photos

The grime star continued the party long after the ceremony was over
As R Kelly once sang, after the show it’s the afterparty – and it’s a tradition Skepta observed last night (February 22). The grime star invited a load of celebs down to his own little gathering in association with Beats By Dre to party the rest of the night away. From the photos, it looks like it was the party to be at after all the prize-giving was all done and dusted.
Skeptas-Brit-Awards-Afterparty
Another awards ceremony, another big night out for Skepta. After having the best time at the VO5 NME Awards 2017 last week, the grime don hit up the BRIT Awards last night (February 22).
Credit: Ash Narod
Skeptas-Brit_Awards-Afterparty
After the ceremony was over, he and his friends headed over to south London venue Omeara, where this giant neon version of his motto hung in front of the decks.
Credit: Ash Narod
Tinie_Tempah_Skeptas-Brit-Awards-Afterparty.
The guestlist was full of loads of famous people, including Tinie Tempah.
Credit: Ash Narod
Skepta_Skeptas-Brit-Awards-Afterparty
Skeppy himself got on the mic at one point, while the party also featured performances and DJ sets from BBK members and more.
Credit: Ash Narod
Sinead_Skeptas-Brit-Awards-Afterparty
Disclosure collaborator Sinead Harnett was present for the late night shenanigans.
Credit: Courtney Francis
EllieGoulding_Skeptas-Brit-Awards-Afterparty.jpg-
As was pop star Ellie Goulding…
Credit: Courtney Francis
Fleur_Skeptas-Brit-Awards-Afterparty
And former X Factor contestant Fleur East.
Credit: Courtney Francis
Example_Skeptas-Brit-Awards-Afterparty
Fellow rapper Example turned up for the party too.
Credit: Courtney Francis
Goldie_Skeptas-Brit-Awards-Afterparty.
Skepta and Goldie were reunited one week after hanging out at the VO5 NME Awards.
Credit: Ash Narod
Krept_konan_Skeptas-Brit-Awards-Afterparty.
Krept & Konan joined other guests in getting on the drinks.
Credit: Ash Narod
Nicola_Skeptas-Brit-Awards-Afterparty
Former Girls Aloud member Nicola Roberts also showed up to Omeara.
Credit: Courtney Francis
Rag_and_Bone_Man_Skeptas-Brit-Awards-Afterparty.
Rag’n’Bone Man celebrated his two-award haul at the event.
Credit: Ash Narod
Raye_Skeptas-Brit-Awards-Afterparty
BBC Sound Of 2017 nominee Raye rubbed shoulders with some of music’s finest.
Credit: Courtney Francis
Ellie_Tempah_Skeptas-Brit-Awards_Afterparty
Ellie Goulding and Tinie Tempah managed to pin down Skepta to get this snap together. Tinie later shared a similar shot on his Instagram page with the ‘Man’ lyric “I only socialise with the crew and the gang”.
Credit: Ash Narod