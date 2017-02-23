Skepta’s star-studded BRIT Awards 2017 afterparty in photos

The grime star continued the party long after the ceremony was over

As R Kelly once sang, after the show it’s the afterparty – and it’s a tradition Skepta observed last night (February 22). The grime star invited a load of celebs down to his own little gathering in association with Beats By Dre to party the rest of the night away. From the photos, it looks like it was the party to be at after all the prize-giving was all done and dusted.