Slaves’ chaotic day at Glastonbury 2017 in pictures

14 images

The Kent duo made the most of their time down at the Somerset bash

If you ever hear a band complaining about how exhausting it is playing festivals, tell them to take a look at Slaves. Tunbridge Wells pair Isaac Holman and Laurie Vincent have built up a reputation for being a band that are dedicated to the slog.

They didn’t ease up at all for this year’s Glastonbury, either. Not content with playing an early morning set at the Other Stage, they duo headed across site to treat even more fans to another performance later in the day. Photographer Jordan Curtis Hughes trailed them on their endurance marathon – you can almost feel the sweaty carnage just by looking at them.