Slaves’ chaotic day at Glastonbury 2017 in pictures

The Kent duo made the most of their time down at the Somerset bash
If you ever hear a band complaining about how exhausting it is playing festivals, tell them to take a look at Slaves. Tunbridge Wells pair Isaac Holman and Laurie Vincent have built up a reputation for being a band that are dedicated to the slog.
They didn’t ease up at all for this year’s Glastonbury, either. Not content with playing an early morning set at the Other Stage, they duo headed across site to treat even more fans to another performance later in the day. Photographer Jordan Curtis Hughes trailed them on their endurance marathon – you can almost feel the sweaty carnage just by looking at them.
Slaves had a busy old time of it at this year’s Glastonbury, cramming a whole lot of action into one day. They arrived looking dapper, but that didn’t last for long…
Emma Jane, partner of guitarist Laurie Vincent, and the couple’s baby Bart also headed down to Worthy Farm to witness all the madness, stopping for a family portrait at the side of the Other Stage.
It was chaotic business as usual for the Kent duo at their first set of the day, despite kicking off at 11am.
Slaves’ Other Stage set saw them stick to more of a standard setlist, with tracks like ‘Feed The Mantaray’ and ‘Where’s Your Car Debbie?’ entertaining the huge crowd who came to see them.
Laurie brought the fiery performance to a close by leaping into that crowd…
But he and bandmate Isaac Holman were soon reunited with baby Bart backstage once more. Here he is, pondering his verdict on performance number one.
After a mere few hours’ rest, the boys were back on it with a secret set.
Invading the BBC Introducing stage, the pair surprised fans with another performance in much more intimate surroundings.
Despite having already given it their all in the morning, the afternoon performance couldn’t be accused of lacking in energy.
Isaac took his turn heading down to the barrier during set two, which largely pulled from their 2013 mini album ‘Sugar Coated Bitter Truth’.
Songs like ‘Ceasefire’ and the 15-second ‘Girl Fight’ made it into the set of rarities, bringing the rawness of the band’s early recordings to Worthy Farm.
As a nod to Sunday’s Other Stage headliners Boy Better Know, the duo concluded their second and final set of the day with a cover of Skepta’s ‘Shutdown’.
It was a triumphant end to the band’s work duties for this year’s festival.
No wonder they look like they need a good rest.