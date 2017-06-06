Skepta, Dua Lipa and more stars of Governors Ball 2017 caught backstage

Get an exclusive look behind-the-scenes with these ace portraits
What do the stars of festivals get up to backstage while we’re all busy drinking, dancing and having a laugh out front? If an NME photographer is around, the answer is usually putting on their photo faces and letting us snap some quick pics.
Governors Ball 2017 was no different. This weekend (June 2-4), we caught up with Skepta, Dua Lipa, Phoenix, Royal Blood and more behind-the-scenes at the New York City fest and made them smile for the camera (or cover half their faces in Skeppy’s case). Check out the brilliant results below.
Muna
Hey Muna, please can we be in your gang?
Blossoms
The Blossoms boys give us their best mean and moody looks. Just look at Joe’s pout.
Bleachers
Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff gets colourful backstage.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa shows us how to make a boring old shipping container look cool as fuck.
A$AP Ferg
A$AP Ferg just loves showing off those grills.
Marshmello
Enigmatic EDM DJ Marshmello still won’t let us get a peek under his helmet. Spoilsport.
Phoenix
Getting some nature time in with Parisian four-piece Phoenix ahead of their phenomenal headline set.
The Orwells
Rowdy Chicago boys The Orwells look like butter wouldn’t melt down by the water. We know them better than to be fooled by that, though.
Skepta
Skeppy working the bandana, shades and flatcap combo after slaying the Bacardi tent on his Gov Ball debut.
Phantogram
New York duo Phantogram show off their bling with some power poses.
Royal Blood
Heavy night? Royal Blood’s Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher both got the shades-on memo on Sunday (June 4).
Air
Versailles duo Air relaxing ahead of their atmospheric set on the festival’s final day.