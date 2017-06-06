Skepta, Dua Lipa and more stars of Governors Ball 2017 caught backstage

12 images

Get an exclusive look behind-the-scenes with these ace portraits

What do the stars of festivals get up to backstage while we’re all busy drinking, dancing and having a laugh out front? If an NME photographer is around, the answer is usually putting on their photo faces and letting us snap some quick pics.

Governors Ball 2017 was no different. This weekend (June 2-4), we caught up with Skepta, Dua Lipa, Phoenix, Royal Blood and more behind-the-scenes at the New York City fest and made them smile for the camera (or cover half their faces in Skeppy’s case). Check out the brilliant results below.