Skepta, Dua Lipa and more stars of Governors Ball 2017 caught backstage

12 images

Get an exclusive look behind-the-scenes with these ace portraits

What do the stars of festivals get up to backstage while we’re all busy drinking, dancing and having a laugh out front? If an NME photographer is around, the answer is usually¬†putting on their photo faces and letting us snap some quick pics.

Governors Ball 2017 was no different. This weekend (June 2-4), we caught up with Skepta, Dua Lipa, Phoenix, Royal Blood and more behind-the-scenes at the New York City fest and made them smile for the camera (or cover half their faces in Skeppy’s case). Check out the brilliant results below.