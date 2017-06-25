Stormzy just played one of the festival’s defining sets. See the grime hero in action.
Stormzy plays the Other Stage
After Wiley played just before, the grime takeover of the Other Stage continued with South London MC, Stormzy – who played one of his biggest ever shows to one of the largest crowds of the weekend.
“You don’t even understand,” Stormzy told the crowd at the start of the show. “I was on the Sonic Stage last year playing to 300/400 people, and to come out today and see thousands and thousands of you… It means so much.”
“I do something called grime for those of you who don’t know,” he continued. “But this is Glastonbury, and this is the biggest crowd I’ve seen for a very long time.”
Stormzy dedicated ‘100 Bags’ to his mother, explaining that she’s be “confused by the sight of 20-30,000 people watching her son. I want to do this song for her.”
During his self-described ‘iconic’ set, he took time to pay triubte to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire, and soon after he lead chants of ‘Oh, Jeremy Corbyn’ from the stage.
Stormzy also played a brief cover of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ – the benefit single for the Grenfell Tower victims as well as a cover of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’.
He closed with a brutal one-two punch of ‘Know Me From’ and ‘Shut Up’ to round out one of the weekend’s most defining sets.