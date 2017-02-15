The story of the VO5 NME Awards 2017… shot on Nikon

The finest in music descend on O2 Brixton Academy for the most rock'n'roll night of the year. Check out all the pictures from the evening, including all the winners, all the performers, and of course, the gossip.
Tonight’s the night! The beautiful O2 Academy Brixton getting ready for the fun ahead
Credit: Matt Richardson/NME
Michael Kiwanuka
Michael Kiwanuka arrives on the Red Carpet in hopes of winning Best British Solo Male supported by The Pilot Pen company.
Credit: Laura Palmer
Rat Boy
Rat Boy is here too! He won Best New Band in 2016.
Sunflower Bean
Jetting in from New York – it’s Sunflower Bean
Legendary UK rapper M.I.A. in the building
Credit: Laura Palmer/NME
Charli XCX – winner of Best British Female Solo in 2016
Credit: Laura Palmer/NME
Pop star in the making Dua Lipa
Credit: Laura Palmer/NME
Bastille kicked of the evening with ‘Good Grief’
Dan Smith and co. got the crowd off to bouncing start
Smith’s falsetto vocals were in fine form
Wiley and Skepta – greatness only
Credit: Jordan Hughes/NME