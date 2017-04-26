On Studio 54’s 40th birthday check out these incredible photos of the disco paradise

Andy Warhol, David Bowie, Diana Ross, Jackie O, Mick Jagger - anyone who was anyone in the late 1970s was partying at New York's hottest club.
Studio 54
The iconic club was situated on 54th Street in Manhattan, New York. A former opera house and radio and TV studio, it’s grand opening took place on April 25, 1977.
Bianca Jagger
On her 30th birthday, Bianca Jagger turned up on horseback. As you do.
Bianca Jagger and Andy Warhol
Andy Warhol was a regular visitor to the club, which ran for less than three years.
Woody Allen and Michael Jackson
Just two total legends, chilling.
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton threw an afterparty for one of her New York gigs at Studio 54. This stallion turned up, naturally.
Bianca Jagger, Liza Minnelli and Andy Warhol
I mean, come on. It doesn’t get better than this star-studded shot.
Jerry Hall, Debbie Harry and Paloma Picasso
Supermodel Jerry Hall tries to get in on the action between Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Pablo Picasso’s daughter, Paloma.
Bianca Jagger
Bianca Jagger was never seen at Studio 54 without some kind of animal, evidently.
Barbra Streisand and Jon Peters
Babs with her hairdresser, boyfriend and producer Jon Peters, just having a quiet night out.
Jerry Hall and MIck Jagger
Jerry and Mick attending an Oscars party at Studio 54 in 1978.
Grace Jones
The majestic Grace Jones was a regular performer at the disco hotspot.
Lorna Luft, Jerry Hall, Andy Warhol, Debbie Harry, Truman Capote and Paloma Picasso
Holy mother of God. You don’t get this kind of amazing crowd on a Tuesday night at Faces in Essex.
Stevie Wonder and Steven Stills
Funk and folk legends unite at Studio 54 during a party thrown for Stevie’s secretary Mary Ann Cummings and her 300 guests.
Leonard Bernstein and Jackie Onassis
Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein whispers sweet nothings into the ear of former First Lady Jackie Onassis after the premiere of the film, The Turning Point.
Rod Stewart, Alana Hamilton and Elton John
Anyone else think Elt’s looking a little left out?
Diana Ross
Queen Di, getting into the groove.
David Bowie
This is how you make an entrance. Look and learn.
Michael Jackson and Steven Tyler
Jacko and Aerosmith’s Steve midway through a tense battle of the bouffants.