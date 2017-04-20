It’s 4/20, so what better than a look at the musicians selling papers to make paper?
Some musicians really, really like weed. When they’re not making music, they smoke weed. When they’re not making music or smoking weed, they talk about smoking weed. They’re like the guy on your Facebook wall who solely posts pictures of him posing with giant spliffs, captioned “#weedlife #cannabis #smokeweedeveryday.” They’re the opposite of Drake, a man who’s cancelled not one but two shows in Amsterdam, because the poor bloke can’t handle the stuff.
These musicians are so committed to the kush that they’ve invented their own, self-branded weed merchandise. After all, nothing says ‘I smoke weed, get over it’ like a grinder or a pack of rolling papers with your own band name plastered everywhere.
Sigur Rós’ gumdrop edibles
Ever wondered how Icelandic giants Sigur Rós create such holy, grand-scoped music, singing in a made-up language of their own invention? It’s simple, really. These gumdrops are “inspired by the flavours of foraged Icelandic berries,” apparently. Just take a bite of the band’s new THC-infused ‘drops and you’ll be singing “Hoppipolaaaaaaa” like an elf on the loose before you know it.
Snoop Dogg’s full range
The Leafs by Snoop shop is a devotion to the rapper’s trusted “chronic leafs”, which he claims to be a “common source of peace, love and soul that connects us all.” He claims to be selling the “finest quality cannabis” on his online shop, with strains available all over Colorado.
Damian Marley’s own weed shop
In a move that would make dad Bob Marley proud, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley launched his very own pot shop in Colorado, in 2016. Technically owned by the Tru Cannabis company, Marley has a stake in the Stony Hill store, located by Sports Authority Field at the aptly named Mile High.
Die Antwoord’s cannabis flowers
The Cape Town duo are taking their weed venture seriously, launching a series of products under their Zef Zol brand. These includes cannabis flowers, cannabis chocolates, a cannabis-scented mouth spray and a herb-infused lip balm. The full house, really.
Miley Cyrus’ rolling papers
“Cyrus has done acid plenty,” Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne poetically told The Guardian earlier this year. Her self-released 2015 album ‘Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz’ was very much evidence that yes, she doesn’t mind the odd hallucinogenic. A step away from acid, her 24k gold leaf rolling papers – sold for $45 a pack – were part of 2014’s ‘Bangerz’ tour merch, presumably to the consternation of every parent taking their kids to see one of her shows.
Wavves’ weed grinders
A mainstay on Nathan Williams’ merch table in 2010, these grinders come adorned with the face of Snacks the Cat, the famous feline owned by Best Coast’s Bethany Cosentino. The perfect alt-indie-circa-2010 purchase for any weed lover.