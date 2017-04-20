Happy 4/20 – Here’s the best band weed merch

Jamie Milton
By
6 images

It’s 4/20, so what better than a look at the musicians selling papers to make paper?

Some musicians really, really like weed. When they’re not making music, they smoke weed. When they’re not making music or smoking weed, they talk about smoking weed. They’re like the guy on your Facebook wall who solely posts pictures of him posing with giant spliffs, captioned “#weedlife #cannabis #smokeweedeveryday.” They’re the opposite of Drake, a man who’s cancelled not one but two shows in Amsterdam, because the poor bloke can’t handle the stuff.

These musicians are so committed to the kush that they’ve invented their own, self-branded weed merchandise. After all, nothing says ‘I smoke weed, get over it’ like a grinder or a pack of rolling papers with your own band name plastered everywhere.

Sigur Rós’ gumdrop edibles Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 1 of 6

Sigur Rós’ gumdrop edibles

Ever wondered how Icelandic giants Sigur Rós create such holy, grand-scoped music, singing in a made-up language of their own invention? It’s simple, really. These gumdrops are “inspired by the flavours of foraged Icelandic berries,” apparently. Just take a bite of the band’s new THC-infused ‘drops and you’ll be singing “Hoppipolaaaaaaa” like an elf on the loose before you know it.

Miley Cyrus’ rolling papers Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 5 of 6

Miley Cyrus’ rolling papers

“Cyrus has done acid plenty,” Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne poetically told The Guardian earlier this year. Her self-released 2015 album ‘Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz’ was very much evidence that yes, she doesn’t mind the odd hallucinogenic. A step away from acid, her 24k gold leaf rolling papers – sold for $45 a pack – were part of 2014’s ‘Bangerz’ tour merch, presumably to the consternation of every parent taking their kids to see one of her shows.