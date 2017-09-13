The Killers air rarities, debut new material and bring out Woody Harrelson for ‘intimate’ Brixton Academy show

Andrew Trendell
By
Last night, The Killers stormed London with an intimate gig at the O2 Academy Brixton. Check out photos, footage, the setlist and what went down below.

A relatively small show for the band following their last UK gig headlining London’s Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time Festival, the band were in town to launch their upcoming fifth album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’.

Along with their staple cover of Joy Division’s ‘Shadowplay’, the band also played ‘Hot Fuss’ classic ‘Andy You’re A Star’ and  ‘Sawdust’ rarity ‘Sweet Talk’ – both for the first time since 2009. They also debuted new song ‘The Calling’, introduced by screen legend Woody Harrelson. See the photos below for more details.

The Killers setlist was:

The Man
Run for Cover
Somebody Told Me
Spaceman
The Way It Was
Smile Like You Mean It
Andy, You’re a Star
Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)
Miss Atomic Bomb
Human
For Reasons Unknown
A Dustland Fairytale
Read My Mind
Runaways
All These Things That I’ve Done
Mr. Brightside
Encore:
The Calling (with Woody Harrelson)
Sweet Talk
When You Were Young