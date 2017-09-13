The Killers air rarities, debut new material and bring out Woody Harrelson for ‘intimate’ Brixton Academy show

Check out the photos of the band's epic London return
Last night, The Killers stormed London with an intimate gig at the O2 Academy Brixton. Check out photos, footage, the setlist and what went down below.
A relatively small show for the band following their last UK gig headlining London’s Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time Festival, the band were in town to launch their upcoming fifth album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’.
Along with their staple cover of Joy Division’s ‘Shadowplay’, the band also played ‘Hot Fuss’ classic ‘Andy You’re A Star’ and ‘Sawdust’ rarity ‘Sweet Talk’ – both for the first time since 2009. They also debuted new song ‘The Calling’, introduced by screen legend Woody Harrelson. See the photos below for more details.
The Killers setlist was:
The Man
Run for Cover
Somebody Told Me
Spaceman
The Way It Was
Smile Like You Mean It
Andy, You’re a Star
Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)
Miss Atomic Bomb
Human
For Reasons Unknown
A Dustland Fairytale
Read My Mind
Runaways
All These Things That I’ve Done
Mr. Brightside
Encore:
The Calling (with Woody Harrelson)
Sweet Talk
When You Were Young
“I got news for you, baby…”
The band opened their set with huge new single ‘The Man’ – already landing like a classic.
‘Run For Cover’
The band tore into another epic cut from upcoming album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’
Welcome back
“It’s only been two month,” smiled frontman Brandon Flowers to screams from the capacity crowd, looking back to their huge Hyde Park gig.
Ronnie Vannucci Jr
This was the band’s first UK gig with a replacement for both Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer – who recently stepped back from touring with The Killers.
Promises, promises
“We’re gonna play a new song tonight that you never heard before,” Flowers told the crowd, “and a song we haven’t played in about 11 years”.
‘The Calling’
That new track was the Depeche Mode-esque rumbling of ‘The Calling’.
Mr Woody Harrelson
And it was introduced by “the illustrious and praise-worthy Woody Harrelson”.
Holy…
“And it came to pass, as Jesus sat at meat in the house, behold, many publicans and sinners came and sat down with him and his disciples” – Harrelson read a bible verse to introduce the track
Chillin’ back stage…
Just kickin’ it with Woody Harrelson. Peter Crouch and member of Blossoms and Little Mix were also in the house
‘In the field, I remember – you were incredible…’
The Killers played ‘Andy You’re A Star’ for the first time in eight years
A rare treat…
They also treated hardcore fans to the rarity ‘Sweet Talk’ from the ‘Sawdust’ compilation
Coming out of my cage…
‘Mr Brightside’ – the ultimate crowd-pleaser
Get ready…
The band’s next album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’ is out on September 22
They’ll be back
The Killers embark on a massive UK and European tour in November
Wonderful, Wonderful…
It really was