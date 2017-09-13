The Killers air rarities, debut new material and bring out Woody Harrelson for ‘intimate’ Brixton Academy show

15 images

Last night, The Killers stormed London with an intimate gig at the O2 Academy Brixton. Check out photos, footage, the setlist and what went down below.

A relatively small show for the band following their last UK gig headlining London’s Hyde Park as part of British Summer Time Festival, the band were in town to launch their upcoming fifth album ‘Wonderful Wonderful’.

Along with their staple cover of Joy Division’s ‘Shadowplay’, the band also played ‘Hot Fuss’ classic ‘Andy You’re A Star’ and ‘Sawdust’ rarity ‘Sweet Talk’ – both for the first time since 2009. They also debuted new song ‘The Calling’, introduced by screen legend Woody Harrelson. See the photos below for more details.

The Killers setlist was:

The Man

Run for Cover

Somebody Told Me

Spaceman

The Way It Was

Smile Like You Mean It

Andy, You’re a Star

Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)

Miss Atomic Bomb

Human

For Reasons Unknown

A Dustland Fairytale

Read My Mind

Runaways

All These Things That I’ve Done

Mr. Brightside

Encore:

The Calling (with Woody Harrelson)

Sweet Talk

When You Were Young