The quartet put on a blistering performance for one of their only festival headline slots this year.

After a day of persistent rain, the festivalgoers at Truck were more than a bit soggy. But soaked clothes and fields of mud didn’t phase anybody as The Libertines took to the stage to the roar of thousands of punters.

Whether you were there and want to relive their raucous performance, or if you just want to pretend you were, here are the shots to remind you of the show.