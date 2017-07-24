After a day of persistent rain, the festivalgoers at Truck were more than a bit soggy. But soaked clothes and fields of mud didn’t phase anybody as The Libertines took to the stage to the roar of thousands of punters.
Whether you were there and want to relive their raucous performance, or if you just want to pretend you were, here are the shots to remind you of the show.
The boys swaggered on stage to ‘Power to the People’, before launching into ‘Delaney’.
Blasting through a set of their greatest hits, tracks like ‘Heart of the Matter’ and ‘Gunga Din’ evoked a raucous reception.
Barely pausing to take a breath, the boys hardly had time to speak to the audience except the occasional “thank you Truck”, instead letting their music do the talking.
Closing with ‘The Good Old Days’, the lads were soon urged back onto stage for their encore.
Opening the encore with a stripped back rendition of ‘7 Deadly Sins’, it was a rare moment of reflecion in the set.
They then finished the impressive set with a bombastic performance of ‘Don’t Look Back into the Sun’.
The boys took a bow, and a chance to survey the enraptured, if slightly soggy, audience, before sauntering off stage.
Back stage, Pete Doherty poses for the camera.
The band poses for a group shot after a stellar performance.